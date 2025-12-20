Vatrano fined maximum for unsportsmanlike conduct in Ducks game

NEW YORK -- Anaheim Ducks forward Frank Vatrano has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for unsportsmanlike conduct against Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson during NHL Game No. 548 in Anaheim on Friday, Dec. 19, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 5:01 of the third period. Vatrano was assessed a minor penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct, two minor penalties for roughing and a 10-minute misconduct.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.