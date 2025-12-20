Seider has goal, assist for Red Wings in win against Capitals

Copp, Edvinsson each gets 2 points; Washington has lost 4 of 5

DET@WSH: Seider forces turnover, strikes on ensuing rush

By Harvey Valentine
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WASHINGTON -- Moritz Seider had a goal and an assist for the Detroit Red Wings in a 5-2 win against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Saturday.

Andrew Copp and Simon Edvinsson each had two assists for the Red Wings (20-13-3), who have won three of four. and John Gibson made 24 saves.

Aliaksei Protas and Martin Fehervary scored for the Capitals (19-12-4), who have lost four of five (1-3-1). Logan Thompson made 37 saves.

The teams will play the second of back-to-back games in Detroit on Sunday.

John Leonard gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 1:05 of the first period. Thompson made the initial save on Edvinsson’s shot off the rush, but Leonard knocked in the rebound from in front for his first goal of the season.

Detroit outshot Washington 17-6 in the first.

James van Riemsdyk made it 2-0 at 1:37 of the second period when Seider’s shot bounced off the back wall and out in front, where he poked the puck past Thompson.

Elmer Soderblom extended the lead to 3-0 at 5:55, taking a pass in the low slot from Marco Kasper and lifting a backhand shot over the stick of the fallen Thompson.

Seider made it 4-0 when he forced a turnover in the defensive zone, recovered the loose puck and scored on a breakaway at 10:05.

Protas cut it to 4-1 at 10:36 when he muscled past Axel Sandi-Pellikka on the rush and beat Gibson with a far-side shot from the bottom of the left circle.

Fehervary made it 4-2 at 8:30 of the third period, scoring on a wrist shot from the right circle.

Jakob Chychrun appeared to pull Washington within 4-3 at 9:41, but the goal was waved off due to goaltender interference by Protas. The Capitals challenged, but the call was upheld after a video review.
Dylan Larkin scored into an empty net at 17:10 for the 5-2 final.

