Ovechkin, Capitals to talk in 'near future' about potential return for next season

The Capitals acquired Tuch in a sign-and-trade deal with the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday for forward David Kampf, who is on an expiring contract, and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. The 30-year-old, who could’ve become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday, signed an eight-year, $84 million contract (average annual value of $10.5 million) with Buffalo before being sent to Washington.

Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said during a radio interview with Sportsnet 590 The Fan in Toronto on Thursday that he spoke with Ovechkin on the telephone and he was “very, very impressed” with the moves to acquire Kyrou and Tuch. Patrick said he still doesn’t know, though, if Ovechkin plans to play next season.

“I don't,” Patrick said. “I know Alex, as you guys all know, is a really competitive person and he wants to win. So, I think he definitely wanted to see kind of what we did here in this offseason and help inform his decision. So, I think this will help give him some more information to make a decision on.”

Patrick said acquiring Kyrou and Tuch wasn’t done, though, with the intent of convincing Ovechkin to return for another season. The Capitals had been trying since to add speed and skill on the wing to their top two lines since last offseason.

That became even more of a priority after Washington (43-30-9) missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season, finishing three points behind the Philadelphia Flyers for third place in the Metropolitan Division and four points behind the Ottawa Senators for the second wild card from the Eastern Conference.

“I’m making the moves for what I think our team needs, what our hockey ops group thinks our team needs and how to make us the best team possible either with Alex or without Alex in the lineup,” Patrick said. “And these are moves for the next several years in the future, as well where, I think, we've got a really good core of players over the next several years that we have a chance to be a contending team for a while here.

“So, we want to make sure we added guys to help complement that group.”