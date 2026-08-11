Bystedt, Musty aiming to take next step, join Sharks' young core

Bystedt and Musty want to be among the next to help them.

"It's exciting," Bystedt said during the NHLPA Rookie Showcase on July 29. "They took a good step last year and picked high again. Now with Ivar (Stenberg, No. 2 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft) and Macklin, 'Smitty,' all those guys coming up, the future's bright for the upcoming years and you really want to be part of that."

The Sharks had 86 points last season (39-35-8), four points behind the Los Angeles Kings (35-27-20) for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, finished fourth in the League with 115 points (45 goals, 70 assists), behind Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (138 points), Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov (130) and Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (127).

"I mean, you skate with those guys for the first time, and we've been lucky enough to skate with him a couple of times now, he's a generational player. Nothing much more to say than that. He's a special player," Musty said of Celebrini. "Obviously he's gifted a lot of things you wish you had in your game. It's fun to watch and try to learn from him and the things he does."