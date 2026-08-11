Bystedt, Musty aiming to take next step, join Sharks' young core

Now they have to show continued improvement.
"For 'Fil,' coming from a bigger ice surface (in Sweden), he's still developing in the sense that the pressure comes quicker on the smaller ice, so that's an adjustment for him," McCarthy said. "It's continuing to work on those pro details: taking care of the puck, the defensive side of the puck, face-off circle, adjusting to size and the strength of guys in the league, as with almost any young player.
"Musty's similar. It's rounding out his game. Obviously the offensive talent is there. Coming from junior (Sudbury of the Ontario Hockey League), where he was relied upon to create offense pretty much exclusively, it's about working on the other side of game. He's taken strides already and will continue to do so and put himself in a good spot to fight for a roster spot."
The Sharks are building around their young core and look to return to the postseason for the first time since 2018-19. Musty, who is entering his fourth training camp and Bystedt, who's going into his third, are the latest who want to help them do that.
"I'm excited. I've been waiting for it the whole summer," Bystedt said. "I think it's going to be a huge camp for me. I've been training hard, trying to prepare myself for the best and it's going to be fun to see the guys as well and compete for a roster spot."