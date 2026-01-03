Rangers hope Winter Classic win against Panthers sparks turnaround

MIAMI -- The New York Rangers need more nights like this no matter where they play.

"I'm hoping this could be the start of something good for us," center Mika Zibanejad said after a 5-1 win against the Florida Panthers in the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Friday.

Zibanejad set an NHL outdoor-game record with five points, including the first hat trick in Winter Classic history. Artemi Panarin scored twice and had an assist, a three-point night that gives him seven in NHL outdoor games, tied for the most all time.

Alexis Lafreniere had three assists, tied for the most in an outdoor game. Vincent Trocheck had two assists. Adam Fox ran a power play that went 2-for-3.

Vladislav Gavrikov, Will Borgen, Trocheck, Zibanejad and Will Cuylle anchored a penalty kill that went 5-for-6, killing two penalties early before the Rangers scored and another in the third period that allowed them to keep a two-goal lead and eventually build on it.

Not to be outdone, Igor Shesterkin made 36 saves.

In other words, the players the Rangers need to deliver consistently if they want to do some damage in the second half of the season stepped up in a big way to help them take out the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions in front of a sellout crowd of 36,153 at loanDepot park.

"Obviously, when our top players end up on the score sheet the way they did I think it puts our team in a much better position to win," Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said. "But I thought it was more than just that. I thought our best players were our very best players tonight. They contributed on both sides of the puck. They play in all situations."