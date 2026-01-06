Fox, Shesterkin each out for Rangers with lower-body injury 

Defenseman placed on long-term injured reserve, goalie on IR

Fox and Igor

© Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin will each miss time for the New York Rangers with lower-body injuries.

Fox, their top defenseman, has been placed on long-term injured reserve and will miss a minimum of 10 games and 24 days while on LTIR, making him ineligible to play until Jan. 31. Fox will be reevaluated when he is eligible to be activated.

It is unclear how Fox was injured; he played 23:30 in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Utah Mammoth at Madison Square Garden on Monday. However, he took his last shift with 3:14 remaining in the third period.

Shesterkin is being placed on injured reserve and will continue to be evaluated. New York’s No. 1 goalie was injured at 13:00 of the first period Monday when he fell backwards and could not put weight on his left leg. He needed help off the ice and down the tunnel to the dressing room.

Jonathan Quick made 15 saves in relief of Shesterkin.

Fox missed 14 games from Dec. 2-29 with an upper-body injury. New York was 6-5-3 without him, averaging 2.36 goals per game and converting at a 15.4 percent success rate on the power play.

The Rangers are 14-13-3 with Fox in the lineup this season, scoring 2.70 goals per game and operating at 26.0 percent on the power play. They were 5-for-8 the past three games with him running point on the man-advantage after his return.

Fox has 28 points (four goals, 24 assists) in 30 games this season.

Shesterkin leads all NHL goalies with 34 games played this season. He is 17-12-4 with a 2.45 goals-against average and .913 save percentage.

The Rangers (20-18-6) have 13 games remaining before the break for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. They host the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG).

