Rangers remain undefeated outdoors with win at Winter Classic

MIAMI -- The New York Rangers have been road warriors this season. Outdoors, throughout their history, they have been unbeatable.

Those two trends collided at the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic at loanDepot park, producing a satisfying 5-1 win before 36,153 fans Friday in the southernmost outdoor game in NHL history.

The victory was fueled by an outdoor-game record five points by forward Mika Zibanejad, who had the first hat trick in Winter Classic history.

The Rangers have played in six outdoor games and have won each, the most such victories by any team.

Zibanejad has played in the past three outdoor wins, and he said there is a pressure that comes with the winning streak.

“These events are a lot more fun and a lot more memorable when you win,” he said. “Undefeated outdoors, and that was a big one for us. We didn’t want to be part of first losing team.”