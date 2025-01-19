4 Nations Roster Remix: 2000 United States team

Defensemen (7)
Derian Hatcher -- Brian Rafalski
Brian Leetch -- Chris Chelios
Gary Suter -- Mathieu Schneider
Phil Housley
Hatcher and Rafalski were in their prime so that’s my top pair; Hatcher had won the Cup and was Dallas' captain in 1999, and Rafalski would win it with the New Jersey Devils in 2000. Leetch and Chelios make up my steady, sturdy second pair. I’m guessing Schneider would have been on the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympic team if not for a groin/abdominal injury that kept him out of consideration. Since he would have been healthy for this tournament in 2000, he’s here. Housley was nearing the end of his NHL career (he announced his retirement Jan. 16, 2004) but still was playing strong hockey around this time, so he’s included. Same with Suter, who played 76 games with the San Jose Sharks in 1999-2000.
Goalies (3)
Mike Richter
Tom Barrasso
Mike Dunham
Richter's spot is self-explanatory, but in case some justification is needed: he spent his 14-season NHL career with the New York Rangers, led them to the Stanley Cup in 1994 and led the 2002 U.S. Olympic team to silver. Barrasso, inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2023, was coming off a good season with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1998-99 (also a two-time Cup winner with them). I know he was nearing the end of his 19-season NHL career (he retired in 2003) but still was playing well. Dunham was on the 2002 Olympic team (as was Barrasso), and was putting in solid work for the Nashville Predators this season. I left John Vanbiesbrouck off my roster because, while he was on the 1998 Olympic team, he played one minute of one game.