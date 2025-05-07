2nd round playoff series discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Changes that the Vegas Golden Knights need to make, how the Washington Capitals improve after a tough Game 1, drama in Toronto and how the Edmonton Oilers are getting it done during the Stanley Cup Playoffs are featured topics on this week's episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast presented by SKIP.
Former NHL coach Bruce Boudreau, who works as a studio analyst for NHL Network, joins co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke to dive into the playoffs and touch on all four second-round matchups.
Boudreau talks about how he thinks the Golden Knights need to get Jack Eichel and Mark Stone away from Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to get back to playing their best brand of hockey after a 4-2 loss in Game 1 at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday.