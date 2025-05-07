2nd round playoff series discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Boudreau of NHL Network breaks down Golden Knights-Oilers, Capitals-Hurricanes, play of goalies Woll, Hellebuyck

By NHL.com
Changes that the Vegas Golden Knights need to make, how the Washington Capitals improve after a tough Game 1, drama in Toronto and how the Edmonton Oilers are getting it done during the Stanley Cup Playoffs are featured topics on this week's episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast presented by SKIP.

Former NHL coach Bruce Boudreau, who works as a studio analyst for NHL Network, joins co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke to dive into the playoffs and touch on all four second-round matchups.

Boudreau talks about how he thinks the Golden Knights need to get Jack Eichel and Mark Stone away from Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to get back to playing their best brand of hockey after a 4-2 loss in Game 1 at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday.

Boudreau also touches on the Oilers and how despite their winning ways there are some concerns he has for them in the series against the Golden Knights because they've had to come back in five straight games and goalie Calvin Pickard has never been in this position before.

The former coach thinks the Capitals couldn't have played worse than they did in Game 1 against the Hurricanes, a 2-1 overtime loss Tuesday, and to win that series they're going to have to win board battles and 50/50 pucks.

Can Joseph Woll get the job done in the Toronto Maple Leafs net as they go into Game 2 against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN)? And should the Winnipeg Jets be relieved they got through the first round, or worried that goalie Connor Hellebuyck had to be pulled three times against the St. Louis Blues?

Those questions and topics also are discussed in the interview with Boudreau.

Rosen and Roarke go deeper into the Maple Leafs and Panthers second-round series and what they're seeing from the Oilers so far during the playoffs.

They also discuss the New York Islanders winning the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery and what changes the Los Angeles Kings need to make as they begin a search for a new general manager to replace Rob Blake.

The "NHL @TheRink" podcast presented by SKIP is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

