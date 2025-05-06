Islanders win NHL Draft Lottery for 1st time since 2009

The New York Islanders have the No. 1 pick in the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft after winning the NHL Draft Lottery on Monday.

The Islanders, who at 3.5 percent had the 10th-best chance of winning the lottery, would pick No. 1 for the fifth time and the first since selecting center John Tavares in the 2009 NHL Draft. They also took goalie Rick DiPietro first in 2000, defenseman Denis Potvin in 1973 and forward Billy Harris in 1972.

“This is incredible. I guess it's lucky number 13, right now, right?" Islanders director of pro scouting Ken Morrow said. "The hockey gods smiled on us, and I can't tell you how thrilled I am for Islander fans, for our ownership, for the entire Islander organization.

“It's adding to the tradition that the Islanders have. A great fan base, a new arena, terrific ownership, and better days are ahead here.”

The San Jose Sharks, who at 18.5 percent had the best chance of winning the lottery, have the No. 2 pick. The Chicago Blackhawks have the No. 3 pick, and the Utah Hockey Club have the No. 4 pick. Utah won the drawing for the No. 2 pick, but the highest a team can move up in the lottery is 10 spots, which is why it is picking fourth.

The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round will be on June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with rounds 2-7 on June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1).

The lottery, which was held live on television at the offices of NHL Network in Secaucus, New Jersey, set the order of selection for the first 16 picks for the teams that failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Only the two top picks were determined by the lottery. The remaining teams were slotted in by the order of their finish in the standings. Picks 17-32 will be determined by the results of the playoffs.