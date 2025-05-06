Islanders win NHL Draft Lottery for 1st time since 2009

New York had 10th best chance to win top pick

Take a look at the first ever live draft lottery

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

The New York Islanders have the No. 1 pick in the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft after winning the NHL Draft Lottery on Monday.

The Islanders, who at 3.5 percent had the 10th-best chance of winning the lottery, would pick No. 1 for the fifth time and the first since selecting center John Tavares in the 2009 NHL Draft. They also took goalie Rick DiPietro first in 2000, defenseman Denis Potvin in 1973 and forward Billy Harris in 1972.

“This is incredible. I guess it's lucky number 13, right now, right?" Islanders director of pro scouting Ken Morrow said. "The hockey gods smiled on us, and I can't tell you how thrilled I am for Islander fans, for our ownership, for the entire Islander organization.

“It's adding to the tradition that the Islanders have. A great fan base, a new arena, terrific ownership, and better days are ahead here.”

The San Jose Sharks, who at 18.5 percent had the best chance of winning the lottery, have the No. 2 pick. The Chicago Blackhawks have the No. 3 pick, and the Utah Hockey Club have the No. 4 pick. Utah won the drawing for the No. 2 pick, but the highest a team can move up in the lottery is 10 spots, which is why it is picking fourth.

The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The first round will be on June 27 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS), with rounds 2-7 on June 28 (Noon ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, SN1).

The lottery, which was held live on television at the offices of NHL Network in Secaucus, New Jersey, set the order of selection for the first 16 picks for the teams that failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Only the two top picks were determined by the lottery. The remaining teams were slotted in by the order of their finish in the standings. Picks 17-32 will be determined by the results of the playoffs.

Sharks get second pick and Utah Hockey Club claim No. 4 pick in 2025 NHL Entry Draft

New York (35-35-12), which finished 23rd in the NHL, could use the No. 1 pick to select defenseman Matthew Schaefer (6-foot-2, 183 pounds) with Erie of the Ontario Hockey League. Schaefer is No. 1 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters.

He had surgery on Dec. 30 after sustaining a broken clavicle three days earlier while playing for Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ottawa. He also missed the opening nine games of the season because of mononucleosis. He had 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) and a plus-21 rating in 17 games.

If the Islanders decide to select Schaefer, he'll be the first player from Erie to go No. 1 in the NHL draft since Connor McDavid was chosen by the Edmonton Oilers in 2015.

"There's very few doing what he's doing at his age," senior Western scout John Williams said. "You don't like to use the comparison, but he's ahead of where Cale Makar was at the same age. I'm not saying he's going to be better or anything like that, but to do what he's doing ... Canada just wasn't the same team without him at World Juniors."

Other options for the top pick are Michael Misa (6-1, 184), a center with Saginaw. He is the first player in team history to win the Eddie Powers Trophy as the top scorer in the OHL, finishing the regular season with 134 points (62 goals, 72 assists). He's No. 2 on Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters.

Boston College center James Hagens (5-10, 177) is No. 3 on Central Scouting's final rankings of North American skaters. Hagens, who was born in Hauppauge, New York, finished with 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) in 37 games this season.

Additionally, center Jake O'Brien (6-2, 172) of Brantford (OHL) is No. 4 on Central Scouting's list. He's been trending positively all season, as has Czechia-born defenseman Radim Mrtka (6-6, 207) of Seattle in the Western Hockey League; Mrtka is No. 5.

Porter Martone (6-3, 208) remains one of the top players for this year's draft for the NHL team seeking a power-forward with good finish around the cage. The Brampton captain, No. 6 on Central Scouting's final North American rankings of skaters, finished seventh in the OHL with 98 points (37 goals, 61 assists) in 57 regular-season games.

The two top players on Central Scouting's final ranking of International skaters could also be chosen among the top eight selections: center Anton Frondell and right wing Victor Eklund, each of Djurgarden in Sweden's second division. Frondell is No. 1, and Eklund is No. 2 on Central Scouting's list of International skaters.

Latest News

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 2nd round schedule

Hill of Golden Knights set for full-circle moment in Western 2nd Round

Celebrini, Hutson, Wolf named Calder Trophy finalists

Wild share farewell video for Fleury featuring kids

Pickard comes full circle for Oilers entering 2nd round

Fleury bids final farewell to NHL after 22 seasons

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Jets vs. Stars Western 2nd Round preview

Blake out as Kings general manager, no replacement named

Brunette to return as Predators coach next season, 'will make some adjustments'

Panthers at Maple Leafs, Eastern Conference 2nd Round Game 1 preview

Ovechkin’s physical play inspiring Capitals entering 2nd round vs. Hurricanes 

Canadiens still ‘have a lot to do’ after ending playoff drought

Eastern, Western 2nd Round bold predictions by NHL.com staff

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Crosby, Fleury to play for Canada at World Championship in Olympics preview

EDGE stats behind Jets’ tying goal in Game 7 win

Jets step up in Game 7 against Blues without Scheifele, Morrissey

Bratt, Luke Hughes have shoulder surgery, expected to be ready for Devils camp