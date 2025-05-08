King Clancy nominee Nurse of Oilers reflects on building opportunities for kids

Editor’s Note: The King Clancy Memorial Trophy is presented annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community. Each NHL Club nominates a player to be considered for this recognition, and each nominee has a unique and powerful connection to his community efforts. Today, the Edmonton Oilers nominee for the 2024-25 season – Darnell Nurse – shares his story.

Sports can have a big impact on the community, and no one represents that impact better than Free Play for Kids.

It’s a charity that provides sports programs for youth in Edmonton to play, belong, and grow in a safe and accessible environment. The programs are delivered at no cost, and they offer a support system to help newcomers, refugees, and kids who are facing tough financial situations.

When I spend time with the kids at Free Play, they remind me of the joy that comes with playing sports.

They also remind me of my dad.

My dad, Richard, was 7 years old when he immigrated to Canada. His parents were born in Trinidad, and they moved here as a family for a chance at a better life.

Many values from their journey have stuck with me. Their courage to start over and the sacrifices they made were combined with a strong work ethic. My grandpa set an example: For almost 30 years, he worked a blue-collar job at the steel factory in Hamilton, guided by the dream of giving his family the opportunity to be anything they wanted to be.

But from the perspective of a 7-year-old like my dad, coming to Canada must have been a huge adjustment. It’s a new country. The weather is a lot colder. And he probably wasn’t sure how he’d fit in.

Until he found sports.

One of the first things he did was learn to play hockey. It gave him a group of friends where he could feel welcome. From there, my dad started exploring other sports on a path that took him all the way to the Canadian Football League. The initial connection to sports changed everything and allowed him to relate to the community.

Free Play creates those connections every day for kids who really need them. Their work has empowered thousands of kids in Edmonton, and I’m proud to have partnered with Free Play since 2021.

Together, we launched the “Captain of the Week” program for all 24 elementary schools in Free Play’s network. Each week, one student at every school is recognized for their leadership qualities and invited to be my guest at an Oilers game.

I also visit Free Play to join their floor hockey games and be a mentor. I’m blown away by these kids: Their stories have a mix of resilience and innocence that really comes across when they get a chance to enjoy sports without any barriers. I have so much fun hanging out with them … and they make some impressive friendship bracelets, which I’ve been lucky enough to receive.