Flyers watching WJSS closely with 8 prospects in event

PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- The Philadelphia Flyers have embraced a rebuilding effort they hope will turn them into Stanley Cup contenders in the near future.

The 2024 World Junior Summer Showcase has provided an early look at who could be the stars of that revival.

The Flyers have an NHL-high eight prospects between the United States, Canada, Sweden and Finland taking part at USA Hockey Arena. The event is the first step for the teams to pick their rosters for the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, to be played in Ottawa from Dec. 26-Jan. 5, 2025.

"It's obviously exciting," Flyers president of hockey operations Keith Jones said. "We're thrilled that our guys are getting the opportunities to play some international competitions. I think that experience goes a long way."

Among the players are five with Canada: goalie Carson Bjarnason, defensemen Oliver Bonk and Carter Sotheran, and forwards Denver Barkey and Jett Luchanko.

Bonk, an Ottawa native selected with the No. 22 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, was the only one of the four to play for Canada at the 2024 WJC, and his returning status meant he didn't make the trip to Plymouth after playing in exhibition games in Windsor, Ontario, earlier in the week. The 19-year-old will have a chance to play in the NHL this season, but it's expected he'll return to London of the Ontario Hockey League and play on one of the top two defense pairs for Canada at the WJC.

"I think playing in his hometown, I know a lot of people probably are going to be like, 'Oh, wow, that's a lot of pressure, playing for Canada in Ottawa," Flyers director of player development Riley Armstrong said. "But his mindset going in ... he loves playing in his hometown. I know that it's going to be awesome with his friends and family all being able to watch.

"But he's realistically just going to take it just like he's playing another hockey game, and that's the way he approaches it. I think it's very mature mindset from a young player like that already, which is why I do feel he's so close to being an NHL player."

Barkey also could play a large role for Canada. The 19-year-old, selected in the third round (No. 95) of the 2023 draft, tied for fourth in the OHL last season with 102 points (35 goals, 67 assists) in 64 games with London.

He is expected to play on the wing when he reaches the NHL but has been at center during his time with Canada.

"I haven't played center since I was 16 in London, so obviously I've had to adapt," Barkey said. "But if I want to make this team I've got to be someone that's versatile, someone that can slide in anywhere in the lineup."

The Flyers see in Barkey (5-foot-9, 155 pounds) as another version of forward Travis Konecny (5-10, 192), who led them in scoring last season with 68 points (33 goals, 35 assists) in 76 games and signed an eight-year, $70 million contract ($8.75 million average annual value) on July 25.

Barkey knows he has to get stronger to reach the NHL, and said he already has put on 10 pounds since the start of last season.

"Once [Barkey] matures and develops just a little bit more, develop that man strength, I think when he gets that, you're going to see a different level," Armstrong said. "That might be two years from now or three years from now, but once he gets that, I think he's going to be a really good player.

"I think he's going to be an NHL guy, 100 percent. From the way he thinks the game, he's like another 'TK.'"

The Flyers felt Barkey did enough in the first half of last season to earn a roster spot for the 2024 WJC, and see playing in the 2025 tournament as a reward for the hard work he already has put in.

Seeing Bjarnason join Barkey and Bonk at the WJC would be a reward for the 19-year-old, who entered last season as a candidate to play for Canada at the WJC but struggled early and was not selected. He improved as the season went along and finished 24-17-4 with a 3.01 goals-against average, .907 save percentage and two shutouts in 46 games for Brandon of the Western Hockey League.

"I know he didn't have the start of the year he wanted; I think he put a lot of pressure on himself to make the World Junior team," Armstrong said. "So I think this is awesome for him to kind of get another crack at it leading into this year."

Bjarnason made eight saves on nine shots in 31:02 of ice time for Canada in its 8-6 win against Finland on Friday, and again will enter the season as a contender to be Canada's No. 1 goalie.

"When rosters came out [for the 2024 WJC] and I saw them, it was what it was and then I kind of went back at my thing and kept playing," Bjarnason said. "This year it'll be hopefully different, so just kind of put my work boots on, focus on the season for the most part and then see how things play out."

Also taking part for the Flyers are Finland forward Heikki Ruohonen, Sweden forward Jack Berglund and United States forward Noah Powell.

Powell could be the biggest revelation of the group. After being passed over in the 2023 draft, the 19-year-old led the United States Hockey League with 43 goals in 61 games for Dubuque last season and was selected in the fifth round (No. 148) of the 2024 draft.

"He's just a powerhouse," Armstrong said. "I think he's going to surprise the most people when this thing kicks off."

In a 5-3 loss to Finland on Wednesday, Powell (6-1, 201) made a nice pass in tight to set up a goal by linemate Christoper Pelosi (Boston Bruins) and was a physical presence at both ends of the ice.

"Speed, size, physicality," U.S. coach David Carle said. "His puck poise has been what stood out to me probably the most, because I didn't know that part of his game. He's got an ability to separate, take the puck and then locate that next play in a strong and smart manner."

Having eight players in a summer hockey tournament doesn't guarantee future success, but it does provide significant hope for a franchise that has missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs four straight seasons.

"We've got a lot of young talent, a lot of good hockey players coming up," Barkey said. "All these guys here deserve to be here, and it's exciting to look at the future and all the prospects that they have. ... It's exciting to kind of look at that and hope the best for the future."