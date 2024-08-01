2024 World Junior Summer Showcase: 3 things learned on Day 7

Thursday was the seventh day of the World Junior Summer Showcase to help determine the rosters for the United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, to be held in Ottawa from Dec. 26-Jan. 5.

PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- The San Jose Sharks added the top player available at the 2024 NHL Draft in No. 1 pick Macklin Celebrini, but there are a lot more high-end prospects close to joining him.

The Sharks have five players here for the World Junior Summer Showcase: Canada defenseman Sam Dickinson, United States forwards Quentin Musty and Brandon Svoboda, and Sweden defensemen Axel Landen and Leo Sahlin Wallenius.

"It's nice to see your prospects go up against other teams' top prospects at events like this just to give me a better gauge and where things are at," Sharks director of amateur scouting Chris Morehouse said. "We've got some players that we've taken in spots in the draft that we believe are going to give themselves a chance to find a role. That's ultimately what we want to do, is try and find as many NHL players as we can and just keep plugging away."

Musty, selected in the first round (No. 26) of the 2023 NHL Draft, could be the closest of the five to joining Celebrini in San Jose. The 19-year-old tied for fourth in the Ontario Hockey League last season with 102 points (43 goals, 59 assists) in 53 games with Sudbury.

But Musty feels proudest of his improvement away from the puck.

"Defensively, I think trying to work on those things, staying poised and being reliable in my own end and in the neutral zone," he said Thursday. "Just being better defensively all around."

Musty's size (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) and strength are NHL-caliber, but it could be tough having another teenage player on the roster with Celebrini and center Will Smith, the No. 4 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, expected to play top-nine roles.

"[Musty] is well on his way in that department but he's still only a 19-year-old so I think for him it's going to be how he shows in [training] camp," Morehouse said. "He looked really good at development camp. He was strong, did some really good things there, so we're really excited about him. It's also he's 19 years old. We just have to let this thing play out and see what Quentin tells us when he's ready."

Svoboda, a third-round pick (No. 71) in the 2023 draft, has been a surprise during the early part of the WJSS with five points (one goal, four assists) in his first three games, after he had 20 points (12 goals, eight assists) in 40 games with Fargo and Youngstown in the United States Hockey League last season.

"I think I took a big stride in my skating and just my confidence overall," he said. "I feel great on the ice and I think that's what's helping me contribute."

Morehouse saw the first two games and came away impressed.

"He looked good there, looked confident," he said. "Taking a step in his game, which is exactly what you want to see."

All five prospects got to spend time with Celebrini at Sharks development camp last month and are excited to eventually join him in San Jose.

"He's a great guy, really nice and you can tell he's hungry for it every day coming in," Musty said. "Funny kid, really fun to be around. And obviously I think everyone knows what kind of player he is by now. He's pretty special."

It's also exciting for the players at the WJSS to be part of that Sharks future as well.

"It's a great organization," Musty said. "I know they had a rough year last year but they brought in a lot of high-end guys, guys that are experienced, to kind of help the younger guys out. I'm excited to be a part of that in the next couple of years hopefully."

Here are three things learned Thursday:

Kuusla opening eyes

Emil Kuusla is confident that if he stays healthy this season, teams won't overlook him for the 2025 NHL Draft, as they did in the 2024 draft.

The 19-year-old forward has gotten off to a good start, including two goals and an assist in Finland's 5-3 win against the United States on Wednesday. He also showed his feisty side, with a 10-minute misconduct for unsportsmanlike conduct during a third-period scrum near the U.S. net.

"I think Kuusla has a very good attitude for the game, and how he plays, he's never afraid of anyone," Finland coach Lauri Mikkola said Thursday.

The key for Kuusla (5-9, 170 pounds) is staying healthy. He had 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 32 games last season for Jokerit in Mestis, the second division of pro hockey in Finland.

"He is a very feisty guy and can compete with big guys very well," NHL director of European Scouting Jukka-Pekka Vuorinen said. "High hockey IQ, good stick handling and can produce."

Getting stronger would help Kuusla avoid the injuries and give NHL scouts more opportunity to see him play. So would playing in the World Juniors.

"It would be a huge honor and just a very special thing," Kuusla said Wednesday via translator. "That's definitely something that I'm looking forward to [this] season, trying to make the team."

Sweden finally at full strength

It's been an eventful few days in North America for Sweden.

Their flight from Stockholm last Thursday was canceled, and when they arrived six players were missing their luggage and/or equipment.

But ahead of a game Wednesday against Canada in Windsor, Ontario, coach Magnus Havelid said all the players were able to get on the ice.

"Some of the guys we had to go and buy [gear]," he said. "I think we're missing five or six guys' luggage. ... We buy everything, we got loaned from USA Hockey, stuff like that. So that's not an issue right now."

Goalies Marcus Gidlof (New York Islanders), Olof Glifford (Florida Panthers) and Melker Thelin (Utah Hockey Club), were among those missing gear, as well as defenseman Axel Landen (San Jose Sharks).

"Only my sticks are here," said Landen, who was on the ice breaking in a new pair of skates Thursday. He isn't confident he'll get his gear back.

Havelid said this is something he's never experienced, but remains confident all the luggage and equipment will find its way to them.

"They told us everything is on the flight but team manager went to the airport today again, and no luggage," he said. "But they're easygoing guys. We just have fixed it so now everybody can get at least three games."

Powell, Ruohonen remain friends

Noah Powell and Heikki Ruohonen became friendly when the forwards attended Philadelphia Flyers development camp and were excited to run into each other again at the hotel in Plymouth.

There also was a less friendly run-in during the Finland-U.S. game Wednesday.

During the second period, Ruohonen checked U.S. forward James Reeder into the curved glass at the end of the Finland bench. Powell responded with a big open-ice hit on Ruohonen on the next shift.

Each player was able to laugh about it Thursday.

"I don't think it was anything personal," Ruohonen said. "He plays a hard game. I play a hard game. ... I don't remember really the shifts in particular, but I remember we had some run-ins but we're both competitive guys. So of course that happens."

More important to Ruohonen was the advice he's gotten from Powell about playing for Dubuque in the USHL. Powell, who will play at Ohio State in the fall, spent the previous two seasons with Dubuque.

"He's got a good group of guys and a great coaching staff to lean on," Powell said. "He's going to become close to whatever billet family he has because Dubuque only has great families there. Nothing but great things about Dubuque."

Ruohonen has been grateful for Powell's advice.

"He just told me that it's a great place and the hockey is great," Ruohonen said. "And Chipotle is the go-to."

NHL.com staff writer Jon Lane contributed to this report