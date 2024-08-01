2024 World Junior Summer Showcase: 3 things learned on Day 6

PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- James Hagens and Cole Eiserman showed why they could be on the United States' top line at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship during a 5-3 loss to Finland at USA Hockey Arena on Wednesday.

Hagens, the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, centered a line with Eiserman, selected by the New York Islanders in the first round (No. 20) of the 2024 NHL Draft, at left wing. They combined on an Eiserman goal in the first period and created chances for each other throughout the game at 5-on-5 and on the top power-play unit.

They were teammates with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team last season, but the majority of their time together came on the power play. They haven't been consistent linemates at 5-on-5 since 2022-23 with the NTDP Under-17 team.

"It was good be back with him," Eiserman said. "He's a real good player and it felt good to kind of get that connection back.

"I kind of know what he's doing and he kind of knows what I'm doing out there. It's one of those things where it's a lot of fun and you can kind of read off each other."

It was an easy read for Hagens on the goal as he forced a turnover at the Finland blue line, skated down the left slot and barely had to look to know Eiserman was open on the other side for a one-timer.

"You're sitting there waiting for him to come into the play, and you know if you give it to him he's going to score there," Hagens said. "It's kind of nice having a guy like that out on the ice with you."

U.S. coach David Carle isn't ready to commit to any lines nearly five months before the WJC starts, but Eiserman and Hagens know Carle saw the kind of chemistry they have together.

"He's a smart guy and he knows what works, what doesn't," Eiserman said. "I'm just trying to do my best with him and see what happens."

Here are three things learned Wednesday: