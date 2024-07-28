U.S. looks to repeat in World Junior Championship for first time 

PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- The United States National Junior team is steadfast in its approach to winning the World Junior Championship in back-to-back years for the first time in its history.

The topic has been a major talking point for U.S. players and coach David Carle this week during the World Junior Summer Showcase at USA Hockey Arena.

"It's never been done before (by the United States) so if we can be the first group to accomplish that, it'll mean the world," forward Gabe Perreault (New York Rangers) said. "I think we have a good group, so I think we'll definitely have a chance and we're all looking forward to it."

The United States won the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship with a 6-2 win against Sweden in the gold medal game in Gothenburg, Sweden, on Jan. 5. It was the sixth tournament championship (2021, 2017, 2013, 2010, 2004) and second in the past four years.

They will go for the repeat in the 2025 World Junior Championship to be held in Ottawa from Dec. 26-Jan 5, 2025.

The U.S. has finished no higher than third on two occasions after winning the gold medal the previous year (2018, 2011).

"[Repeating] is right at the top or near the top of our list," Carle said. "USA Hockey has been on an amazing trajectory over the last 20 years in this event. We talked a lot about last year and it being the 20th anniversary of the first gold medal. Now, to have five since then and six overall ... I think it's always an opportunity just to plant our flag and show that we believe we're the best hockey country in the world so that's a part of [our motivation].

"It's hard to win the first time and it's even harder to win the second."

The U.S. won the 2024 WJC by reeling off seven straight wins and outscoring the opposition 45-15. It became only the third U.S. team to finish the tournament without a loss (2004, 2017) and it was the 15th time the Americans took home a medal from the World Juniors.

"I think it'd be pretty special to win back-to-back," forward Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals) said. "We've talked about it a lot in the past couple of days. You obviously want to make history and put yourself in the memory books as much as you can.

"If we're able to do that, we would be very grateful, and it'd be a moment we'd never forget."

Carle has certainly had the hot hand behind the bench the past year. The 34-year-old won his second NCAA national championship with the University of Denver in April three months after winning his first WJC.

Denver defenseman Zeev Buium (Minnesota Wild) is one of eight returning players for the United States at the Summer Showcase. The 18-year-old has enjoyed the ride with Carle as his mentor.

"He's an amazing coach," Buium said. "He knows how to balance his time on the ice and off the ice. He'll come to talk to you, get to know you. On the ice he's respected so much, and everyone listens to what he says. He's the smartest coach I've ever had, and I love playing for him."

John Vanbiesbrouck, who is serving as U.S. general manager for a seventh straight year, was unflinching in his decision to have Carle return a second straight year.

"David's a winner and he's probably, if not one of the best, coaches in college hockey," Vanbiesbrouck said. "I know everybody else speculates on where he's going after college but, for us, we're getting leadership, consistency, to go back and win a gold medal again. He's pointed out the fact nobody's returned to repeat so I said, 'Well, you can be the first.'"

In addition to Buium, Perreault and Leonard, goalies Trey Augustine (Detroit Red Wings) and Sam Hillebrandt (2025 draft eligible), defenseman Drew Fortescue (New York Rangers), and forwards Oliver Moore (Chicago Blackhawks) and Danny Nelson (New York Islanders) are also returning players.

"I think every group is different," Carle said. "I think there will be minor tweaks and differences but generally speaking there will be a lot of similarities on how we prepare and would like to play. I think the strengths of the player pool are very similar to what they were a year ago and there's certain beliefs that we have and need to play to win which are, in my opinion, non-negotiable regardless of the player pool.

"We'll work to find the strengths and weaknesses and what we need to do as a staff. We have a competitive group, and they want to be a part of something really special. We're looking forward to building that continuity and level of trust."