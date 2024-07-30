2024 World Junior Summer Showcase: 3 things learned on Day 5

Experience helping Augustine in bid for 2nd straight gold medal; United States-Sweden rivalry growing

Trey Augustine USA goalie

By Mike G. Morreale
Tuesday was the fifth day of the World Junior Summer Showcase to help determine the rosters for the United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, to be held in Ottawa from Dec. 26-Jan. 5.

PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- It certainly isn't a stretch to say United States goalie Trey Augustine will enter the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship as the best at his position of the 10 competing countries.

Augustine won all four starts with a 1.75 goals-against average and .936 save percentage in helping the United States to a gold medal at the 2024 WJC in Sweden. He made 19 saves, including several in the final minutes of a 3-2 win against Finland in the semifinal round, and 24 saves in a 6-2 win in the gold-medal game against Sweden.

"I think having that experience helps," Augustine said. "It's going to be my third World Juniors so I kind of feel like I've been through it all. It's knowing how I have to prepare, then seeing a team jell like we did last year. I think that's the most important thing, trying to get every guy on the same page, locked in together and build that brotherhood from the ground up."

The 19-year-old earned team MVP, Outstanding Rookie, second-team All-Big 10 and All-Freshman Team honors in his first season at Michigan State in 2023-24. He ranked fourth in the Big 10 and 15th in the NCAA with a .918 save percentage and fifth in the Big 10 with a 2.96 GAA.

Selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the second round (No. 41) of the 2023 NHL Draft, Augustine is one of five goalies on the United States roster invited to the Summer Showcase. He's expected to make the team and will be joined by two other goalies after final cuts are made in December.

"We're here to go win and it obviously starts now and we're going to keep building," he said. "Every guy is going to work on their game throughout the first half of season and then we're going to get back together and December, have a great camp when we go there, and then go win a gold medal."

Here are three things learned Tuesday:

Growing rivals

In case you haven't noticed, the United States and Sweden have been involved in some very intense matchups on a regular basis of late on an international stage. 

In the 2022 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, the United States outshot Sweden 51-15 but lost 6-4 in the gold-medal game. The U.S. defeated Sweden 3-2 in overtime in the final of the 2023 U-18 Worlds and outlasted Sweden 8-7 in overtime to win bronze at the 2023 World Junior Championship. 
 
"I'd say it's just another game but they're obviously going to have a chip on their shoulder, especially the group we have now," United States forward Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals) said. "We've seen a lot of those faces, and we know they're going to be hungry. It doesn't matter if it's now or in the winter at the tournament. They're going to put everything out there and try to play as hard as they can, but we're just going into it like any other game and just be a little extra ready."

Few will forget the 6-2 win in the gold-medal game against Sweden at the 2024 World Junior Championship that had a combined 56 penalty minutes, including four roughing minors with just 31 seconds remaining in the third period.

In February, Sweden scored with 1.7 seconds remaining in the third for a 3-2 win against the United States in the championship of the U-18 Five Nations Tournament here at USA Hockey Arena.

"We have played against each other in important games so of course it's a little bit of a rivalry, but it's always fun to play those games," Sweden forward Otto Stenberg (St. Louis Blues) said. "The U.S. is always really good, so it's just exciting to play them and try to beat him. There's a lot of emotions involved but that's good. It brings out the best in everyone."

Learning from Lalonde

Derek Lalonde joined U.S. National Junior Team coach David Carle behind the bench for two scrimmages Monday during the player evaluation stage at the World Junior Summer Showcase.

It marked the first time the Red Wings coach had an opportunity to get up close and personal with many of the best under-20 aged prospects the United States has to offer.

"I did the same as last year, but this was my first time behind the bench, so I've upgraded," Lalonde said. "Any time USA asks me to do anything, I'll always say yes. I have a little more of a personal relationship with David Carle, but also assistant coach Steve Miller, too. I was with Steve five years at the University of Denver, and I recruited David ... we brought David to Denver. He was an assistant, and I gave him his first job as an assistant with me in Green Bay (of the United States Hockey League). 

"I enjoy spending time with the kids, but also just seeing their process. Any time you can find opportunities to grow in the summer, you do it, and this is an opportunity for me."

Pikkarainen looks to impress

Kasper Pikkarainen, selected by the New Jersey Devils in the third round (No. 85) of the 2024 NHL Draft, had the rare opportunity to play in three different leagues last season and feels more than ready to earn a roster spot for Finland at the 2025 WJC. 

"I think it was a pretty tough season," the right wing told NHL.com. "The games were different in Liiga and with the Under-18's because the guys were bigger in Liiga and the game was faster. But I think it helped improve my game.

"Earning a spot with the Finland National Junior Team would mean everything. It will be like a dream come true to play in the World Juniors but I'm not thinking too far ahead right now."

Pikkarainen (6-2, 190) had 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists) in 34 games for TPS Under-20, one assist in one game with the TPS U-18 and no points in five games for TPS in Liiga, Finland's top professional men's league. He also had seven points (two goals, five assists) in 12 playoff games with the U-20's. 

His father, Ilkka Pikkarainen, was selected by the Devils in the seventh round (No. 218) of the 2002 NHL Draft. He had four points (one goal, three assists) in 31 games in 2009-10, his only NHL season.

"I was so young, I can't remember much of my dad with the Devils, but he couldn't help but laugh when the team selected me in the draft," Kasper said.

Pikkaraninen, a power forward, will play for Red Deer of the Western Hockey League this season. He was chosen by the Rebels in the 2024 CHL import draft and signed with the Rebels on July 3.

"I want to work on my skating ... the game is faster in North America, so I think my skating is one thing I need to improve," he said. "When I'm playing my best, I'm hitting and making plays with the puck."

