Hagens, projected No. 1 pick in 2025 Draft, getting attention at Summer Showcase

PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- Complete.

That's how retired NHL goalie John Vanbiesbrouck describes forward James Hagens, who not only is the consensus candidate to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, but he's also the No. 1 center for the United States at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.

It's relevant, of course, since Vanbiesbrouck has the final say over the composition of the U.S. National Junior Team as general manager. Hagens pulls no punches when discussing his desire to be a part of the team when it competes for a second straight gold medal at the tournament in Ottawa from Dec. 26 through Jan. 5.

The United States will likely pare its roster to 13 forwards at selection camp in December, but Hagens is expected to make the team. The 17-year-old from Hauppauge, New York, was one of the final cuts from the team that celebrated a sixth title at the 2024 WJC.

"It's an honor to be able to wear the USA jersey and to be a part of it means something more than just yourself," Hagens said. "That's a dream you have as a kid and to be able to be here in this moment is something you can't take for granted. You got to go out there and kind of give it your all and especially seeing that the team went over and won gold (in 2024 in Sweden) ... you just want to help as much as possible to help bring home gold again."

Hagens (5-foot-10, 171 pounds) has been nothing short of an offensive machine to this point in his career.

He led the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team with 102 points (39 goals, 63 assists) and 1.76 points per game in 58 games last season. He had 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) in seven games to help the United States earn a silver medal at the 2024 IIHF World Under-18 Championship in Finland, breaking the U-18 record for points (21) set by Nikita Kucherov in 2011.

He had 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) in seven games for the gold medal-winning United States at the World U-17 Hockey Challenge, also setting the record for points in the tournament (Colin White, 18 in 2014).

"He's an amazing player and an even better kid off the ice," United States forward Danny Nelson (New York Islanders) said. "He has such great vision, hands, and his poise is second to none. I mean, there's plays a lot of guys don't see are there and then he'll find it or find a guy that's behind him that you're like, 'How do you even see that guy?'

"I think he has a great scoring touch and is kind of a complete player, so it's fun to watch him out there."

United States coach David Carle is evaluating Hagens playing every situation this week at the World Junior Summer Showcase.

"I mean, physically, he looks bigger, thicker ... a year of maturity, which I think allows him to do a little bit more, but he's a very special hockey player and has a lot of confidence," Carle said "Being here last year and having that experience certainly helped a player like him and we're excited he's here."

Hagens has been on the top power-play unit at the Summer Showcase with Gabe Perreault (New York Rangers), Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals), Max Plante (Detroit Red Wings) and Zeev Buium (Minnesota Wild). To no one's surprise, the chemistry has looked intimidating.

"For me, James is potentially a No. 1 or 2 center on the team," Vanbiesbrouck said. "He's just a special talent. I think he's eager and hungry. I know he was last year, and he was disappointed [to get released]. Personally, I was disappointed for him, but I think it was the best decision to get him focused on the U-18 Worlds and he was so good there.

"When you select these teams, it's a little different than just selecting the best players, but he's a top player in the world. He's potentially going to be a top player in the NHL someday and his time is coming. But I think his maturity level after being cut ... he handled it well. He's ready to lead."

Hagens is committed to play at Boston College next season, where he'll join Perreault and Leonard. He could slot into the role that Will Smith (San Jose Sharks) played for the Eagles last season, when he was the center on a line with Perreault and Leonard and led all NCAA players with 71 points (25 goals, 46 assists) in 41 games. Smith signed his entry-level contract with the Sharks on May 28.

"As long as you have your stick on the ice, the puck is going to wind up on your tape and those guys, they always put it in the back of the net so seeing how they handle themselves, how they act, and what they do on the ice, you pick up on all that stuff," Hagens said of Perreault and Leonard. "Being able to be around it this year at Boston College, I can't wait and I'm super excited."

Said Perreault: "He's always been a heck of a player and always will be. He's probably a little extra motivated this year after what happened last year and having him at BC and here is going to be fun."