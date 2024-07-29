2024 World Junior Summer Showcase: 3 things learned on Day 4

Mooney using work rate to impress; Kangas showing off ‘mean and simple’ game

LJ Mooney 1

© Rena Laverty, NTDP

Monday was the fourth day of the World Junior Summer Showcase to help determine the rosters for the United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, to be held in Ottawa from Dec. 26-Jan. 5.

PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- L.J. Mooney is the youngest player for the United States at the 2024 World Junior Summer Showcase, but that reality doesn't concern the 17-year-old forward.

Mooney (5-foot-7, 150 pounds), a top prospect for the 2025 NHL Draft, is not only out to gain experience but push his fellow countrymen the only way he knows how: through much hard work.

"It's pretty unbelievable," the right-handed shot said. "I was just getting out of a workout and missed a couple calls from (U.S. general manager) John Vanbiesbrouck but got on my phone, called him back, got the invite, packed up and was ready to go.

"It's going to be a good learning experience but, obviously, I'm trying to make the team. I'm not just here to just be here but just show everyone my skill, show everyone I deserve to be here."

Mooney split time between the USA Hockey National Team Development Program U-17 and U-18 team last season. He had 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) in 20 games with the U-18's. He was the last invite to the Summer Showcase and has played center in two recent scrimmages.

"I'm just trying to really improve on everything at the NTDP, putting weight on and trying to keep up with my teammates throughout the summer to build a stronger bond," Mooney said.

In addition to leaning on his teammates and immediate family that includes five older sisters, his cousin is Utah Hockey Club forward Logan Cooley.

"We're with each other every day in the summer, work out and skate because we actually live right next to each other (in Pennsylvania)," Mooney said. "So really, whenever we're bored, we just hang out, play hockey. It's actually really helpful having him as my cousin because I can ask him anything involving hockey and he's a really good role model ... he's taught me a lot."

L.J., by the way, stands for "Little John."

Here are three things learned on Monday:

King Kangas

Kalle Kangas used two words to describe his game: "mean and simple."

The 19-year-old defenseman (6-4, 198) is hard to miss on or off the ice and he plays a shutdown game, particularly in the corners and behind the net. He's also one of four returning players at the Summer Showcase from Finland's entry that finished fourth at the 2024 World Junior Championship.

"I want to work on my hands and just play a simple game ... just continue being a simple, mean guy," he said with a grin.

Kangas played 40 games for Jokerit in the Mestis last season, scoring nine points (four goals, five assists) in Finland’s second-highest professional division. He had no points, a plus-2 rating and averaged 12:29 of ice time in seven games at the 2024 WJC.

"We just have to go out there and have fun at the World Juniors, go out there and have fun," Kangas said. "You got to be ready for every situation and go out there and do your best."

He'll play at HPK in Liiga, Finland's top professional men's league, in 2024-25 and has played a top-two pairing role during the Summer Showcase evaluation.

Kangas was selected in the seventh round (No. 223) by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 NHL Draft. He said that doesn't concern him.

"The draft number doesn't really make a difference," he said. "Whether I was a first-round pick or seventh-round pick, I'm still going to work hard and be as good a player as I can be. I'm very happy the Penguins see potential in me; I've been very happy with the organization."

A 'Swede' opportunity

Joey Slavick of the USA Hockey NTDP U-18 team received a rare chance to learn and play for an opposing country this week during the Summer Showcase.

When Sweden goalie Marcus Gidlof was unable to suit up for the first practice and two scrimmages against the United States due to a delay in the arrival of equipment bags, Slavick got the call and was more than willing to assist.

"I got the call last second and they were all really welcoming and nice to me, which is great," said Slavick, who lives in Westland, Michigan. "Sweden's goalie coach (Viktor Alm) did some warmup drills with me at practice on Friday and he asked what I wanted to do. I said I wanted to do some Swedish drills to see what they like to do, so it was cool having a chance to do different things and learn new stuff."

Slavick, 17, will spend this season with the U-18's and receive his usual instruction from USA goalie coach David Lassonde, and afterwards would like to continue his career in college.

"Me and the other Swedish goalie, Olof Glifford (Florida Panthers), do a lot of things differently, so it was cool to see that stuff," Slavick said. "I can see it, try it and see if I like it."

Slavick suited up in a Sweden jersey as the backup to Glifford on Saturday and again on Monday. It was an unusual situation, but he took it in stride.

"I glanced over at the guys on the USA bench and we laughed a couple of times," he said. "I looked at my goalie coach (Lassonde) and he just looked at me and smiled. It was funny but I had to root for Sweden. I couldn't really root for USA."

Joey Slavick SWE USA_highlighted

© Mike Morreale

An elated Eriksson

Linus Eriksson was all smiles knowing he was chosen by the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers in the 2024 NHL Draft.

"It's extra special," said Eriksson, who was selected in the second round (No. 58). "I mean, it's the best team in the NHL so I'm honored to be a part of the Florida Panthers and can actually say it's a big thing to be drafted by the Stanley Cup champions."

The 18-year-old forward (6-0, 190), who is being evaluated at center this week for Sweden at the Summer Showcase, also attended Panthers development camp at Baptist Health IcePlex at FTL War Memorial in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, earlier this month.

"It was really good and nice to go there, see the city and the training facility," he said. "It was good to get to know everybody, the coaches, the guys. We'll probably talk a lot after this tournament, but I'm going to return to play for Djurgardens (in Allsvenskan) this season. I'll be there for one year and do my best, try to improve all the things I need to be better. Then we'll see what happens."

Eriksson had 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 29 games with Djurgardens in 2023-24. He finished among the top 10 in seven different categories at the 2024 NHL Scouting Combine and had seven points (one goal, six assists) in seven games while serving as captain for Sweden at the 2024 IIHF World Under-18 Championship.

"I think it's important as a leader and captain to have a mix between leading by example and being a vocal leader," he said. "I want to do good things off the ice, present good habits that players can look at and follow. Of course, being vocal and saying good things is important as well."

