2024 World Junior Summer Showcase: 3 things learned on Day 4

Monday was the fourth day of the World Junior Summer Showcase to help determine the rosters for the United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, to be held in Ottawa from Dec. 26-Jan. 5.

PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- L.J. Mooney is the youngest player for the United States at the 2024 World Junior Summer Showcase, but that reality doesn't concern the 17-year-old forward.

Mooney (5-foot-7, 150 pounds), a top prospect for the 2025 NHL Draft, is not only out to gain experience but push his fellow countrymen the only way he knows how: through much hard work.

"It's pretty unbelievable," the right-handed shot said. "I was just getting out of a workout and missed a couple calls from (U.S. general manager) John Vanbiesbrouck but got on my phone, called him back, got the invite, packed up and was ready to go.

"It's going to be a good learning experience but, obviously, I'm trying to make the team. I'm not just here to just be here but just show everyone my skill, show everyone I deserve to be here."

Mooney split time between the USA Hockey National Team Development Program U-17 and U-18 team last season. He had 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) in 20 games with the U-18's. He was the last invite to the Summer Showcase and has played center in two recent scrimmages.

"I'm just trying to really improve on everything at the NTDP, putting weight on and trying to keep up with my teammates throughout the summer to build a stronger bond," Mooney said.

In addition to leaning on his teammates and immediate family that includes five older sisters, his cousin is Utah Hockey Club forward Logan Cooley.

"We're with each other every day in the summer, work out and skate because we actually live right next to each other (in Pennsylvania)," Mooney said. "So really, whenever we're bored, we just hang out, play hockey. It's actually really helpful having him as my cousin because I can ask him anything involving hockey and he's a really good role model ... he's taught me a lot."

L.J., by the way, stands for "Little John."

Here are three things learned on Monday: