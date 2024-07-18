‘Welcome to the NHL’ takes fans behind the scenes at NHL Draft

Celebrini, Lindstrom among prospects featured in show, which premieres Saturday

WTTNHL-2024_Media
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The future of hockey is on full display when NHL Productions presents the award-winning "Welcome to the NHL" with exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the top prospects in the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Sphere in Las Vegas.

The show will premiere on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on NHL Network and ESPN+ in the U.S. Sportsnet 360 will carry the program on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET for fans in Canada. View the trailer here.

The program provides an unprecedented inside look as the prospects are welcomed to Las Vegas by fans on the red carpet and even a robot, introducing them by name, as they await selection inside Sphere and meet with media, executives and team staff moments after their names are announced by those respective NHL teams.

"This couldn't be a better time for you to be coming into the game," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said at the start of the program and during the 'NHL Prospects Welcome Breakfast'. "Take a deep breath, enjoy the process and create the memories that are going to last a lifetime."

Cameras followed six of the top prospects during the first round: forward Macklin Celebrini (No. 1, San Jose Sharks), forward Cayden Lindstrom (No. 4, Columbus Blue Jackets), defenseman Zayne Parekh (No. 9, Calgary Flames), defenseman Zeev Buium (No. 12, Minnesota Wild), forward Cole Eiserman (No. 20, New York Islanders) and forward Michael Hage (No. 21, Montreal Canadiens). The program captures their anxiety and exhilaration of the NHL draft with their families, friends and advisors.

"I'm excited," Celebrini said two hours prior to the start of the first round. "It's been a big buildup so I'm excited that the day is here."

Macklin Celebrini tours the sphere ahead of draft

In addition to Celebrini's excitement, NHL Productions captures the emotional moment between the prospects and their families inside Sphere as their name is being called. We learn what Hage was wearing in honor of his father, Alain, who died in in the summer of 2023, and exactly how many family members joined in the celebration after Eiserman was chosen.

It was also special to see the incredible bond shared by Lindstrom and his mom, Trisha.

"To come from a small town (Chetwynd, British Columbia) and end up in Vegas is very cool," Lindstrom said.

On the second day of the draft, which included rounds 2-7, three players were highlighted: forward Max Plante (Detroit Red Wings), goalie Carter George (Los Angeles Kings) and forward Kevin He (Winnipeg Jets).

The NHL was the first sports League to make use of the 18,600-seat globe-shaped arena renowned for its immersive video and audio technology, wraparound interior LED screen, outdoor LED displays.

A replay of "Welcome to the NHL" will be on Sunday (NHLN, 5 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. ET; SN360, 8 p.m. ET) and Monday (SN1, 7 p.m. ET).

Fans can also tune in to the NHL Studios podcast "NHL Draft Class" for more information on the top prospects. The podcast is free, and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms, including iTunes and Spotify. It also is available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

Prospects meet up and chat ahead of the draft

Related Content

'Welcome to the NHL' to premiere Saturday

Utah's first pick in team history is Tij Iginla

NHL Draft Class

Latest News

Kuznetsov has contract terminated by Hurricanes

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Tkachuk eats lunch with Stanley Cup at local St. Louis restaurant

Jiricek hopes to become future mainstay on defense for Blues

Danford feels at home with Maple Leafs, favorite childhood team

Canadiens add Boulet, hope prospects can step up 

Kings bring back Kuemper in trade, sign free agents Foegele, Edmundson

Guentzel likes Lightning’s Stanley Cup chances, ‘winning pedigree’

Necas, Luukkonen among 14 players to file for NHL salary arbitration

Drury signs 2-year, $3.45 million contract with Hurricanes

Thompson gifts Seth Meyers Ducks jersey on late-night show

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet

Greentree has size, scoring touch for impactful future with Kings

Badinka impressing Hurricanes with versatility, transition game

Oilers add forwards Skinner, Arvidsson in bid to return to Cup Final

Hall ejection from 1st game wearing mask led NHL to impose new rule

Panthers aim to defend Cup title with additions of Schmidt, A. Boqvist

Krug out indefinitely, could miss season for Blues