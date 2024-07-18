‘Welcome to the NHL’ takes fans behind the scenes at NHL Draft

The future of hockey is on full display when NHL Productions presents the award-winning "Welcome to the NHL" with exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the top prospects in the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Sphere in Las Vegas.

The show will premiere on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on NHL Network and ESPN+ in the U.S. Sportsnet 360 will carry the program on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET for fans in Canada. View the trailer here.

The program provides an unprecedented inside look as the prospects are welcomed to Las Vegas by fans on the red carpet and even a robot, introducing them by name, as they await selection inside Sphere and meet with media, executives and team staff moments after their names are announced by those respective NHL teams.

"This couldn't be a better time for you to be coming into the game," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said at the start of the program and during the 'NHL Prospects Welcome Breakfast'. "Take a deep breath, enjoy the process and create the memories that are going to last a lifetime."

Cameras followed six of the top prospects during the first round: forward Macklin Celebrini (No. 1, San Jose Sharks), forward Cayden Lindstrom (No. 4, Columbus Blue Jackets), defenseman Zayne Parekh (No. 9, Calgary Flames), defenseman Zeev Buium (No. 12, Minnesota Wild), forward Cole Eiserman (No. 20, New York Islanders) and forward Michael Hage (No. 21, Montreal Canadiens). The program captures their anxiety and exhilaration of the NHL draft with their families, friends and advisors.

"I'm excited," Celebrini said two hours prior to the start of the first round. "It's been a big buildup so I'm excited that the day is here."