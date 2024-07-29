Victor Eklund of Sweden sees Summer Showcase as ‘good opportunity’ to impress

PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- Victor Eklund is hoping to achieve something his older brother and role model, William Eklund, never experienced.

A chance to represent Sweden at the World Junior Championship. The 17-year-old right wing is one of 10 players eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft to be invited by his country to the World Junior Summer Showcase here at USA Hockey Arena.

He's trying to make the most of a great opportunity despite being the youngest player on the roster.

"I'm just glad I get the chance and hopefully I'm going to play well," Eklund told NHL.com. "It's a good opportunity for me to show myself."

Eklund (5-foot-10, 152 pounds) is slight in stature but has shown a good work ethic, a quality he learned from his brother. William Eklund had 45 points (16 goals, 29 assists) in 80 games as a rookie with the San Jose Sharks last season.

"He's a slick player," Victor said of William. "I can see some similarities between us, but I think I'm good near the boards. I guess I consider myself somewhat of slick player, but not as slick as my brother.

"The thing I admire in him is his ability to make those quick turns in tight; it's just amazing to see him play for the Sharks now. I mean, he had a pretty good season and it's just super cool to have a brother in the NHL. His journey to the NHL gives me hope."

Victor said the relationship he had growing up with William benefitted both of them when it came to hockey.

"Our friendship was hilarious; we played each other all the time," Victor said. "We were fighting about everything, and that was probably the main factor for me to want to play hockey. I don't think he would be that good today if we hadn't been on each other every day. We were competing over everything, and we still do today, even though he's four years older than me."