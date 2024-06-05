Stanley Cup Final’s top 10 storylines

The Florida Panthers are back in the Stanley Cup Final for a second straight season, and Connor McDavid and the rest of the new generation of Edmonton Oilers are in it for the first time.

The Panthers have never won the Stanley Cup in two appearances in the Final, including losing in five games to the Vegas Golden Knights last season.

The Oilers haven't won the Stanley Cup since 1990, when Mark Messier and Craig Simpson were still wearing navy blue and orange.

Messier will be working this Final for ESPN. Simpson will be broadcasting it for Sportsnet.

They're not part of the storyline this time around.

McDavid is for the first time.

The Panthers are, again.

Here are 10 storylines for the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, which begins Saturday with Game 1 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS).

1. McDavid finally makes the Final

McDavid officially became part of the Oilers on June 26, 2015, when as an 18-year-old he was selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft. That draft took place at Amerant Bank Arena, where he will lead the Oilers into his first Stanley Cup Final game on Saturday.

It's an understatement to say McDavid, now 27 years old, has done a lot in advance of his first Cup Final appearance.

He has 982 points (335 goals, 647 assists) in 645 regular-season games, including seven 100-point seasons. In fact, he can become the first player in NHL history with seven 100-point seasons before winning the Stanley Cup for the first time.

The Oilers captain had 100 assists this season and can become the second player in NHL history to win the Cup after reaching the century mark in the regular season, joining Wayne Gretzky, who did it four times as the Oilers captain (1984, 1985, 1987, 1988).

He can also become the first player in NHL history to win the Cup for the first time after winning the Art Ross Trophy as the League's regular season leading scorer five times.

McDavid leads the League in postseason scoring this year with 31 points (five goals, 26 assists) in 18 games, including 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in the Western Conference Final. He had a goal and an assist in Edmonton's series-clinching 2-1 win in Game 6 against the Dallas Stars on Sunday.

It was all a prelude to McDavid's first chance to win the Stanley Cup. He's here and it could be his time.