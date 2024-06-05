Hyman exceeding Oilers ‘wildest expectations’ ahead of Stanley Cup Final

EDMONTON -- What a difference five years makes.
Back in the summer of 2019, Zach Hyman was hobbling down a downtown Toronto sidewalk when he passed Kasa Moto, a swanky Japanese eatery in the upscale neighborhood of Yorkville. The then-Toronto Maple Leafs forward needed the aid of crutches to walk, having just come off surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee suffered in an Eastern Conference First Round series against the Boston Bruins in April.
He stopped momentarily to peek through the restaurant window and couldn’t believe who he saw inside.
It was Connor McDavid, the Edmonton Oilers captain.
And the first thing Hyman noticed: McDavid was on crutches too!
“I didn’t know him that well at the time, at least not personally, but I knew he was rehabbing his own knee injury,” Hyman told NHL.com in a 1-on-1 sit-down Tuesday. “The fact that I arbitrarily spotted him in there and we were both on crutches, that’s crazy, especially what’s happened since then.
“Just crazy.”
That’s an understatement.
Consider that half a decade later, the two have fully healed, become linemates with the Oilers, are best of friends, and have the opportunity to help Edmonton become the first Canadian-based team to win a Stanley Cup in 31 years.
Theirs has the making of a storybook tale, which would be fitting since Hyman, along with being one of the top-scoring wings in the National Hockey League, is also an author, having penned three children’s books: "The Bambino and Me," "Hockey Hero" and "The Magician’s Secret."
Should the Oilers go on to defeat the Florida Panthers in the best-of-7 Stanley Cup Final, which begins with Game 1 on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC), can we expect a fourth book from Hyman? Maybe a work called "Zach, Connor and their buddy Stanley"?
Hyman laughs. Slow down, he says. It’s far too early for that.