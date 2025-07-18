3ICE tournament puts premium on speed, movement, offense

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Most goalies would say playing 3-on-3 overtime is not their favorite part of the job.

Though goalies do get a chance to make some incredible, highlight-reel saves, they are mostly under siege for the five minutes (if they are lucky) the standard NHL overtime period lasts.

Now, what if you were in net for an entire game under overtime rules?

On Thursday, Cam Johnson settled in for what could have been a long evening in net for opening night of 3ICE -- an eight-team, 3-on-3 professional tournament.

The 31-year-old ended up winning each of his games, leading 3ICE Tennessee to the top of the early standings with a total of 13 saves in wins against 3ICE Chicago (5-3) and Pittsburgh (4-2).

All 3ICE games are played at the Baptist Health IcePlex, the Florida Panthers’ training facility, every Thursday night through Aug. 14.

“It’s different, for sure, but it is a lot of fun,” said Johnson, who has a contract with Springfield of the American Hockey League, the St. Louis Blues affiliate, but could return to Florida of the ECHL, where he has played for six seasons.

“It is a lot of fun for the fans because there is so much offense. The defense is limited. When you’re playing 3-on-3, that’s expected. But it’s a lot of fun for us, too. We have a great group of guys on all of the teams, and through hockey, we all kind of know one another. So when we all get onto the ice, we’re playing hard. We all want to win.”