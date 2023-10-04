The 32 players picked in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft have NHL hopes. Some have gotten a start toward that goal by signing a three-year, entry-level contract.
2023 NHL Draft 1st-round pick signings tracker
Status of 32 players chosen in opening round
More could sign as we make our way through the 2023-24 season.
Here is a look at which players have signed and the status of the others:
Signed entry-level contract July 12. Could play in NHL, with San Diego of the American Hockey League or for Orebro in the Swedish Hockey League this season.
Committed to play at Boston College this season.
Signed entry-level contract July 5. Could play in the NHL this season, Laval of the AHL or for Kloten in National League, the top professional league in Switzerland.
Playing for Yaroslavl in the Kontinental Hockey League this season.
Playing on loan with Sochi in the KHL this season.
Committed to play at Boston College this season.
Signed entry-level contract July 12. Expected to play for Brandon in the Western Hockey League this season.
Signed entry-level contract July 14. Playing for Oskarshamn in the Swedish Hockey League this season.
Committed to play at Boston University this season.
Playing for Yaroslavl in the KHL this season.
Playing for Moose Jaw of the WHL this season.
Committed to play for the University of Connecticut this season.
Playing for Skelleftea of the SHL this season.
Signed entry-level contract Sept. 21. Will play for Owen Sound of the Ontario Hockey League this season.
Committed to play at the University of Minnesota this season.
Expected to play at the University of Wisconsin this season.
Committed to play at Boston College this season.
Playing for Frolunda of the SHL this season.
Expected to play for Oshawa of the OHL this season.
Playing for Brynas of Allsvenskan, the second-highest professional league in Sweden, this season.
Committed to play at the University of Maine this season.
Playing for Omsk in the KHL this season.