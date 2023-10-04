Latest News

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet
NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 250 Player Rankings
Kaliyev to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Kings game
Training Camp Buzz: Palmieri returns to practice with Islanders
Mailbag: Kochetkov, Levi, Schmid expected to play significant roles this season
Art Ross Trophy winner debated by NHL.com writers
Bedard impresses Blackhawks again in latest preseason win
Preseason roundup: Bedard has 3 points in Blackhawks win
Canucks season preview: Hughes leads way in new role as captain
Kaprizov says 'fire's been lit' for successful season with Wild
Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge launches today
Lightning season preview: Surviving Vasilevskiy absence will be challenge
Zegras has 'some catching up to do' at Ducks training camp
ESPN crew gears up for Bedard-Crosby matchup, opening night tripleheader
Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
Stepan retires from NHL after 13 seasons
Fantasy hockey bold prediction for each team
'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

2023 NHL Draft 1st-round pick signings tracker

Status of 32 players chosen in opening round

2023 NHL Draft picks 1-2-3

By NHL.com @NHLdotcom

The 32 players picked in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft have NHL hopes. Some have gotten a start toward that goal by signing a three-year, entry-level contract.

More could sign as we make our way through the 2023-24 season.

Here is a look at which players have signed and the status of the others:

1. Connor Bedard, C, Chicago Blackhawks

Signed entry-level contract July 17. Expected to play in the NHL this season.

2. Leo Carlsson, C, Anaheim Ducks

Signed entry-level contract July 12. Could play in NHL, with San Diego of the American Hockey League or for Orebro in the Swedish Hockey League this season.

3. Adam Fantilli, C, Columbus Blue Jackets

Signed entry-level contract July 1 . Expected to play in the NHL this season.

4. William Smith, C, San Jose Sharks (unsigned)

Committed to play at Boston College this season.

5. David Reinbacher, D, Montreal Canadiens

Signed entry-level contract July 5. Could play in the NHL this season, Laval of the AHL or for Kloten in National League, the top professional league in Switzerland.

6. Dmitriy Simashev, D, Arizona Coyotes (unsigned)

Playing for Yaroslavl in the Kontinental Hockey League this season.

7. Matvei Michkov, RW, Philadelphia Flyers (unsigned)

Playing on loan with Sochi in the KHL this season.

8. Ryan Leonard, RW, Washington Capitals (unsigned)

Committed to play at Boston College this season.

9. Nate Danielson, C, Detroit Red Wings

Signed entry-level contract July 12. Expected to play for Brandon in the Western Hockey League this season.

10. Dalibor Dvorsky, C, St. Louis Blues

Signed entry-level contract July 14. Playing for Oskarshamn in the Swedish Hockey League this season.

11. Tom Willander, D, Vancouver Canucks (unsigned)

Committed to play at Boston University this season.

12. Daniil But, LW, Arizona Coyotes (unsigned)

Playing for Yaroslavl in the KHL this season.

13. Zach Benson, LW, Buffalo Sabres

Signed entry-level contract July 28. Expected to play for Wenatchee of the WHL this season.

14. Brayden Yager, C, Pittsburgh Penguins (unsigned)

Playing for Moose Jaw of the WHL this season.

15. Matthew Wood, RW, Nashville Predators (unsigned)

Committed to play for the University of Connecticut this season.

16. Samuel Honzek, LW, Calgary Flames

Signed entry-level contract July 26. Expected to play for Vancouver of the WHL this season.

17. Axel Sandin Pellikka, D, Detroit Red Wings (unsigned)

Playing for Skelleftea of the SHL this season.

18. Colby Barlow, LW, Winnipeg Jets

Signed entry-level contract Sept. 21. Will play for Owen Sound of the Ontario Hockey League this season.

19. Oliver Moore, C, Chicago Blackhawks (unsigned)

Committed to play at the University of Minnesota this season.

20. Eduard Sale, LW, Seattle Kraken

Signed entry-level contract July 16. Playing for Barrie of the OHL this season.

21. Charlie Stramel, C, Minnesota Wild (unsigned)

Expected to play at the University of Wisconsin this season.

22. Oliver Bonk, D, Philadelphia Flyers

Signed entry-level contract Aug. 21. Playing for London in the OHL this season.

23. Gabe Perreault, RW, New York Rangers (unsigned)

Committed to play at Boston College this season.

24. Tanner Molendyk, D, Nashville Predators

Signed entry-level contract July 6. Playing for Saskatoon of the WHL this season.

25. Otto Stenberg, C, St. Louis Blues (unsigned)

Playing for Frolunda of the SHL this season.

26. Quentin Musty, LW, San Jose Sharks

Signed entry-level contract Oct. 4. Expected to play for Sudbury of the OHL this season.

27. Calum Ritchie, C, Colorado Avalanche (unsigned)

Expected to play for Oshawa of the OHL this season.

28. Easton Cowan, RW, Toronto Maple Leafs

Signed entry-level contract Aug. 10. Expected to play for London of the OHL this season.

29. Theo Lindstein, D, St. Louis Blues (unsigned)

Playing for Brynas of Allsvenskan, the second-highest professional league in Sweden, this season.

30. Bradly Nadeau, LW, Carolina Hurricanes (unsigned)

Committed to play at the University of Maine this season.

31. Mikhail Gulyayev, D, Colorado Avalanche (unsigned)

Playing for Omsk in the KHL this season.

32. David Edstrom, C, Vegas Golden Knights

Signed entry-level contract July 15. Playing for Frolunda in the SHL this season.