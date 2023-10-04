San Jose Sharks Sign Forward Quentin Musty

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has signed forward Quentin Musty to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Musty, 18, served as an alternate captain and tallied 78 points (26 goals, 52 assists) for the Sudbury Wolves of the Ontario Hockey League in the 2022-23 season, the second-best scoring total on the team. His 52 assists were the most on the squad and most among OHL U-18 forwards. He was named OHL Player of the Week for Nov. 28 through Dec. 4 after posting nine points (two goals, seven assists) in two games, including a career-best, seven-point effort (one goal, six assists) on Dec. 4, and he recorded an 18-game point streak from Oct. 29 through Dec. 28, the second-longest such run in the OHL last season, in which he tabbed 35 points (seven goals, 28 assists). In postseason play, Musty co-led the Wolves with four points (one goal, three assists) in four games.

The Hamburg, New York native earned OHL Second All-Rookie Team honors in 2021-22 after recording 31 points (12 goals, 19 assists) in 50 games with Sudbury. He notched a pair of assists in his OHL debut on Oct. 8, 2021 and scored his first goal on Oct. 14. Prior to the season, Musty was the first overall pick in the 2021 OHL Draft.

The six-foot-two, 200-pound forward was selected by San Jose in the first round (26th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.