Sharks Update Training Camp Roster

Game Preview: Sharks at Golden Knights Preseason

San Jose Sharks Claim Defenseman Ty Emberson

WATCH and LISTEN: Sharks vs. Kings Preseason

Sharks 2023-2024 Opening Night Festivities Information

WATCH and LISTEN: Sharks vs. Ducks Preseason 

Sharks Announce Collaboration with Bay FC

Preseason Game 1 Preview: Sharks vs. Golden Knights

SAN JOSE SHARKS AND SAN JOSE BARRACUDA ANNOUNCE “SHARKS AROUND THE BAY” TOUR!

Sharks Set to Open Training Camp on Thursday, Sept. 21

San Jose Sharks Announce Broadcast Schedule for 2023-24 Season

Sharks Announce Rookie Faceoff Roster

San Jose Sharks Announce Additional Hockey Operations Staff

Luke Kunin Coaches at Type 1 Timer Hockey Camp for Diabetic Patients

Sharks Acquire 2024 Pick, Three Players From Pittsburgh in Karlsson Trade

Meet the Scouts: Stephane LeBlanc

Oceans Unknown: Reese Laubach

Sharks Renew Affiliation Agreement with Wichita Thunder of the ECHL

San Jose Sharks Sign Forward Quentin Musty

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has signed forward Quentin Musty to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Musty, 18, served as an alternate captain and tallied 78 points (26 goals, 52 assists) for the Sudbury Wolves of the Ontario Hockey League in the 2022-23 season, the second-best scoring total on the team. His 52 assists were the most on the squad and most among OHL U-18 forwards. He was named OHL Player of the Week for Nov. 28 through Dec. 4 after posting nine points (two goals, seven assists) in two games, including a career-best, seven-point effort (one goal, six assists) on Dec. 4, and he recorded an 18-game point streak from Oct. 29 through Dec. 28, the second-longest such run in the OHL last season, in which he tabbed 35 points (seven goals, 28 assists). In postseason play, Musty co-led the Wolves with four points (one goal, three assists) in four games.

The Hamburg, New York native earned OHL Second All-Rookie Team honors in 2021-22 after recording 31 points (12 goals, 19 assists) in 50 games with Sudbury. He notched a pair of assists in his OHL debut on Oct. 8, 2021 and scored his first goal on Oct. 14. Prior to the season, Musty was the first overall pick in the 2021 OHL Draft.

The six-foot-two, 200-pound forward was selected by San Jose in the first round (26th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.