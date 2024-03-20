Lindstein agrees to 3-year entry-level contract

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has agreed to terms on a three-year entry-level contract with defenseman Theo Lindstein.

Lindstein was drafted by the Blues in the first round (No. 29 overall) at the 2023 NHL Draft.

Lindstein, 19, appeared in 49 games with Brynas IF in HockeyAllsvenskan in Sweden this season, posting 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) and a plus-13 rating.

Earlier this season, the Gavle, Sweden, native starred at the 2024 U-20 World Junior Championships, leading all tournament defensemen with six assists and eight points overall. He helped Team Sweden to the Silver Medal and earned a nomination to the tournament All-Star Team.

Lindstein also led Sweden to silver at the 2023 U-18 World Junior Championships and gold at the 2022 U-18 World Junior Championships.