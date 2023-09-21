News Feed

Jets set to kickoff camp

Bowness provides clarity on Jets forward lines
Jets announce 2023-24 broadcast schedule

Flames outlast Jets

Jets announce 2023 Training Camp roster and schedule

Jets steal one from Canucks

DiVincentiis thriving 

DiVincentiis welcomes second Young Stars opportunity
Jets drop Young Stars Classic opener

Morrissey, Dillon excited for start of training camp

Milic ready for first pro season

Jets Practice Notebook

Jets prospects arrive in Winnipeg
Jets sign defenceman Declan Chisholm to a one-year contract

Adam Lowry named Jets captain

A look ahead to Jets defence and goaltending

Our True North 2022-23 Report to the Community

Morrissey enters new season looking to build off career year

Jets announce 2023 Young Stars Classic roster

Lowry excited about new Toba Centre and season ahead

Vilardi arrives in Winnipeg

Jets sign forward Colby Barlow to a three-year, entry-level contract 

WINNIPEG, September 21, 2023 - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have agreed to terms with their 2023 first-round pick (18th overall) Colby Barlow on a three-year, entry-level contract with an AAV of $1,200,000.

Barlow, 18, tallied 79 points (46G, 33A) in 59 games with the OHL’s Owen Sound Attack last season and added three goals in four playoff games. He was selected to the OHL’s First All-Star Team and was awarded the OHL and CHL’s Scholastic Player of the Year. Internationally, Barlow helped Canada win gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and bronze at the U18 World Championship. In two seasons with Owen Sound, Barlow has 126 points (76G, 50A) in 118 games. He was selected to the OHL First All-Rookie Team in 2021-22.

Barlow made his Jets debut at the 2023 Young Stars Classic in Penticton, B.C. He scored and added four PIMs in three games for Winnipeg.

Colby Barlow

Left Wing

Born Feb 14 2005  -- Orillia, ONT

Height 6.01 -- Weight 190 -- Shoots L