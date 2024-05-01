Blues sign Stenberg to 3-year entry-level contract

otto_stenberg_16x9
By St. Louis Blues / Press Release

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed forward Otto Stenberg to a three-year entry-level contract.

Stenberg was drafted by the Blues in the first round, No. 25 overall, in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Stenberg, 18, appeared in 31 regular-season games for Frolunda HC of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) last season, collecting six points (three goals, three assists) and eight penalty minutes. The Stenungsund, Sweden, native also posted nine points (five goals, four assists) in seven tournament games at the 2024 U-20 World Junior Championship, leading Team Sweden to the Silver Medal.

Overall, Stenberg has spent parts of the past three seasons in the SHL, totaling nine points (four goals, five assists) in 54 regular-season games. He has also medaled with Team Sweden three other times, including gold at the 2022 U-18 World Championship and silver at both the 2023 U-18 World Junior Championship and 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

