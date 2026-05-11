NHL announces Willie O'Ree community hero award finalists

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League (NHL) today announced the three U.S. finalists and three Canadian finalists for the annual Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award™. The Award is given to an individual who – through the sport of hockey – has positively impacted their community, culture or society.

Fans can vote for their community hero now through Sunday, May 24 at 11:59pm ET at NHL.com/OReeAward. There will be two Award winners, one in the U.S. and one in Canada. This year, the winners will each receive an increased prize of $30,000 in the form of a donation to a charity of their choice. The four remaining finalists will each receive an increased prize of $10,000 in the form of a donation to a charity of their choice. Award winners will be announced in June 2026.

The following are the finalists for the 2026 Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award presented by Discover (U.S.), in alphabetical order:

Steven Thompson (Seattle, WA) is Co‑Founder and President of the Seattle Pride Hockey Association (SPHA). The organization hosts the Seattle Pride Classic, one of the largest annual LGBTQ+ hockey tournaments welcoming approximately 300 athletes to participate. Under his leadership, Thompson has strengthened connections within the LGBTQ+ hockey community while advancing visibility and inclusion. Click here to watch a feature on Thompson.

Bill Tobias (New York, NY) is Head Coach and Team Manager of the Central Park North Stars, an ice hockey program for children and adults with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities. Since 2014, the program has given people of all ages and skill levels an opportunity to play hockey in a safe and supportive environment, emphasizing fun through teamwork, social interaction and improving quality of life. The team is part of the American Special Hockey Association (ASHA) which has more than 135 affiliated organizations serving more than 9,000 members. Tobias’ program is a trusted, welcoming space where players and families return year after year. Click here to watch a feature on Tobias.

Kendal Troutman (Los Angeles, CA) is Founder and Executive Director of 24 Degrees of Color, an organization that uses hockey to advance inclusion, equity and empowerment. Through youth clinics, mentorship initiatives and community‑based events, Troutman has created pathways for Black and Latinx youth to engage with recreational ice sports in a supportive environment. Under her leadership, the organization has registered more than 1,200 participants in hockey and/or figure skating, as well as Learn to Play and Learn to Skate programs. Click here to watch a feature on Troutman.

The following are the finalists for the 2026 Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award presented by Hyundai (Canada), in alphabetical order:

Doug Grandy (Fredericton, NB) is Founder and Coach of the Rink Rebels Female Hockey Organization, where his leadership has expanded access to hockey for girls through a culture rooted in inclusion, encouragement and belonging. The organization is intentionally community‑driven and is supported by families, volunteers and leaders who share a vision of using hockey to shape confident, young people who give back to their communities. Click here to watch a feature on Grandy.

Vinnie Matteo (Montreal, QC) is Founder of Avalanche Kidz, a hockey organization that has programs for children aged 4 to 13 with autism, neurodivergent conditions and developmental challenges. His special hockey program focuses on skill development, teamwork and fun, with classes for beginners as well as advanced players. Matteo has built a hockey community where children gain confidence, form social connections and experience a genuine sense of belonging on and off the ice. Click here to watch a feature on Matteo.

Sonny Sekhon (Edmonton, AB) is Founder of the Punjabi Elite League, a competitive ball hockey program for people of all skill levels, promoting physical fitness and connection within the Punjabi community. The program hosts more than 200 athletes, and half of participants are youth. Sekhon is also

on the planning committee for the South Asian Canada Cup, where his advocacy has transformed opportunities for South Asian youth in hockey. Drawing on his own experience, Sekhon educates families on pathways that bridge academics and athletics through scholarships and career opportunities within the game. Sekhon’s leadership has driven a generational shift, resulting in record participation, scholarship signings and expanded career pathways for South Asian athletes. Click here to watch a feature on Sekhon.

Named in honor of Willie O’Ree, the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award pays tribute to the former NHL forward who made history on Jan. 18, 1958, as the first Black player to compete in the National Hockey League. Over a professional career spanning 21 years, O’Ree inspired generations through his perseverance, leadership and commitment to inclusion. O’Ree’s impact on hockey has also earned him numerous awards and accolades. He is the first hockey player in history to receive a Congressional Gold Medal, his achievements earned him an induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame and he is a Member of the Order of Canada – an honor given to those who “make extraordinary contributions to the nation.”

For more about the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award, including past winners, click here.