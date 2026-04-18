Grubauer Stood Out In Kraken Tale Of Two Seasons

Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer admits he’ll need some time to process all that went on this past season.

But just days after being voted winner of the team’s Fan Favorite Award in a comeback season likely his finest in a Kraken uniform, the 34-year-old was talking about the importance of mindset, responding to adversity and taking care of business. One year after being relegated to the American Hockey League for a weekslong stretch, Grubauer ranked among the most consistently positive stories in 2025-26 for a Kraken team that otherwise failed to carry an overall strong performance into the final month’s stretch run of games.

“It was a different year for me personally last year,” Grubauer said Friday as Kraken players carried out exit interviews and locker cleanouts following Thursday’s season finale. “I’m not going to lie. It was probably one of the hardest ones in my career. Everybody’s different in how they respond to it when they go down or when they come back the next year. I think it’s part of being a professional…coming back up here and training hard in the summer.

“And basically, just leaving it all on the table and proving people wrong.”

Grubauer went from being rumored as a potential summer 2025 buyout candidate to posting a 2.65 goals against average and a .909 save percentage over 32 games, his best numbers in five years since playing for the Colorado Avalanche. His goals saved above expected, according to Evolving Hockey, was tops on the team and 21st in the league at 21.76.

Capturing the Fan Favorite prize, awarded on the ice after the team’s home finale last Monday, was what Grubauer termed an “incredible” finish to a personal season that included playing for his native Germany at the Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy back in February.

“It’s a great feeling,” he said. “Definitely a huge honor. Hopefully, next year we can get into the playoffs, and we can give something back to the fans.”