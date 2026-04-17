Re-Booting Their Son’s NHL Debut

DENVER – Seattle goalie prospect Victor Ostman was called up last April on an emergency basis as the backup for a game in St. Louis. But a 7-1 score at second intermission prompted a goaltender change with the Swedish-born Ostman tugging on his mask to start the third period. He stopped all 12 shots he faced, including four high-danger scoring chances and impressing his teammates, coaches and fans.

Problem was, Ostman’s parents, Helene Hassalkkog and Lars Ostman, separately didn’t watch the game since it was the middle of the night back in Danderyd, a suburb of Stockholm.

“My parents knew I was going to dress,” said Ostman post-game in St. Louis last spring. “They didn't expect me to play. So, we'll see when they wake up in the morning and probably get a little surprise.”

Helene Hassalskog, who is remarried, recalled of that game: “Victor called me in the evening. We knew what was going to happen, he would be on the bench. When I saw the score, I was hoping he wasn't playing. Then I realized he was in goal in the third period and he had a shutout for the period. That made us super happy.”

For Ostman’s first NHL start Thursday here in Colorado, there was no such mishap involved. Ostman’s parents were sitting comfortably in the team’s hotel Thursday afternoon to discuss the monumental night ahead and their son’s hockey dream.

Traveling Party of Five Sees Strong Outing

Ostman’s older sister, Cecilia, was part of the traveling party along with her boyfriend, Charlie. Helene’s husband, Jan Saarsoo, completed the five supremely happy Swedes sitting in Section 108 at Ball Arena when the puck dropped here.

Ostman left home for the first time when he was 15, to play for the junior team for famed Swedish hockey club, HV71 Jonkoping, about a three-hour drive from Danderyd. By age 18, Ostman was playing for the Chicago Steel in the USHL before a standout four-year career at NCAA Division I University of Maine.

“It was sort of sad, not being part of some teenage years and seeing him growing,” said Lars, who helped coach his son’s youth team. “But that’s the game.”

Lars explained that Ostman took part in a national tournament equivalent to a national title among, say, high school football or basketball teams here in the U.S. That’s how HV71 scouts saw the potential of the Kraken prospect, who signed out of Maine two springs ago.

“He wasn’t even 16 yet when he joined HV71,” said Helene. “When he was eight, he was playing both soccer and hockey. But the practices and games conflicted. We explained to him he needed to choose one. He said, ‘I want to be a hockey player and I want to be a goalie!’ and added, “You can sell all of the soccer stuff.”

Helene smiles more, recalling a huge poster of the Swedish Hockey Hall of Fame goalie Henrik Lundqvist tacked to her son’s bedroom wall at her home soon after that declaration. A bit later in his younger playing days, Victor convinced his dad to supersize “a huge wallpaper” of his making a save with the puck securely and prominently in his catch-glove. The image adorned Victor’s bedroom at his dad’s place.