Re-Booting Their Son’s NHL Debut

Goalie prospect Victor Ostman gets the nod in season finale and Stockholm-based parents get second chance to be on hand for son’s NHL debut, this one his first start

1920x1080
By Bob Condor /
@bybobcondor nhl.com/kraken

DENVER – Seattle goalie prospect Victor Ostman was called up last April on an emergency basis as the backup for a game in St. Louis. But a 7-1 score at second intermission prompted a goaltender change with the Swedish-born Ostman tugging on his mask to start the third period. He stopped all 12 shots he faced, including four high-danger scoring chances and impressing his teammates, coaches and fans. 
Problem was, Ostman’s parents, Helene Hassalkkog and Lars Ostman, separately didn’t watch the game since it was the middle of the night back in Danderyd, a suburb of Stockholm. 

“My parents knew I was going to dress,” said Ostman post-game in St. Louis last spring. “They didn't expect me to play. So, we'll see when they wake up in the morning and probably get a little surprise.”

Helene Hassalskog, who is remarried, recalled of that game: “Victor called me in the evening. We knew what was going to happen, he would be on the bench.  When  I saw the score, I was hoping he wasn't playing. Then I realized he was in goal in the third period and he had a shutout for the period. That made us super happy.”

For Ostman’s first NHL start Thursday here in Colorado, there was no such mishap involved. Ostman’s parents were sitting comfortably in the team’s hotel Thursday afternoon to discuss the monumental night ahead and their son’s hockey dream. 

Traveling Party of Five Sees Strong Outing

Ostman’s older sister, Cecilia, was part of the traveling party along with her boyfriend, Charlie. Helene’s husband, Jan Saarsoo, completed the five supremely happy Swedes sitting in Section 108 at Ball Arena when the puck dropped here. 

Ostman left home for the first time when he was 15, to play for the junior team for famed Swedish hockey club, HV71 Jonkoping, about a three-hour drive from Danderyd. By age 18, Ostman was playing for the Chicago Steel in the USHL before a standout four-year career at NCAA Division I University of Maine. 

“It was sort of sad, not being part of some teenage years and seeing him growing,” said Lars, who helped coach his son’s youth team. “But that’s the game.”

Lars explained that Ostman took part in a national tournament  equivalent to a national title among, say, high school football or basketball teams here in the U.S. That’s how HV71 scouts saw the potential of the Kraken prospect, who signed out of Maine two springs ago. 

“He wasn’t even 16 yet when he joined HV71,” said Helene. “When he was eight, he was playing both soccer and hockey. But the practices and games conflicted. We explained to him he needed to choose one. He said, ‘I want to be a hockey player and I want to be a goalie!’ and added, “You can sell all of the soccer stuff.”

Helene smiles more, recalling a huge poster of the Swedish Hockey Hall of Fame goalie Henrik Lundqvist tacked to her son’s bedroom wall at her home soon after that declaration. A bit later in his younger playing days, Victor convinced his dad to supersize “a huge wallpaper” of his making a save with the puck securely and prominently in his catch-glove. The image adorned Victor’s bedroom at his dad’s place.

ostmans3

Sticking with It and Sticking Together

Lars said their son loved skating from stepping on the ice at four years old. Little Victor, now 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, was soon playing hockey with a bunch of friends who stuck together for a good decade playing on the same teams. One of those buddies is Nashville Predators defenseman Adam Wilsby.

“They were five kids, really close, and they were really good,” said Lars. “They would practice on the ice and off the ice. They would practice for themselves and sort of thrived in that environment. Their dreams came pretty early.” 

Lars said despite earning an NCAA scholarship and signing a pro contract with Seattle, his son never grew complacent or overconfident. 

“You never know if you’re going to make it to the top,” said Lars about his son. “The Maine scholarship was a good step and then the NHL contract. But Victor just kept working hard and never counted on anything at any time. He’s always dreamed to be a pro but stayed determined and dedicated. I’ve never heard him complain about going to practice. It’s always been fun for him. He’s been tired maybe but always enjoyed it.”

CVF Goalie Coach Checks In

In parallel, Ostman was an outstanding student in high school back in Sweden and won awards for his academics at Maine. For that matter, his goalie coach with AHL Coachella Valley, Vince Stalletti, confirms the Swede’s acumen and corresponding steady demeanor on the ice.

“I think a big strength of Victor’s game is his patience and how calm he is,” said Stalletti. “There are times when, when you're playing the game, the game is so fast that you have to manage getting to spots very quickly, but at the same time doing it in a manner where you're still patient on your feet. What he has been able to do is really control the chaos in what is a very difficult position to play as it is.”

The second period here in Colorado was a prime example of Stalletti’s point.  Ostman stopped three Colorado high-danger scoring attempts in the first three minutes of the frame, including a point-blank save at the crease. From there, Ostman looked even more squared up and in the right spots. 

“When he’s getting to spots quickly, he's not tense, he's getting locked-in, he's just reading the play and he's doing that being loose,” said Stalletti on Wednesday afternoon this week but clearly forecasting what he’d seen before from Ostman.  “I mean loose physically and mentally as well. Your body is capable of moving to the next spot. If they move the puck, your body is able to react to a puck if they shoot it. And if they make another play, you're reading what that next play might be before it ever happens.”

News Feed

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Colorado

Ostman Shines, Kraken Fall in Finale

Kraken (34-36-11) at Avalanche (54-16-11) | 7:00 p.m.

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Vegas

Kraken Can’t Hold Off Vegas Clincher

Kraken (34-35-11) at Golden Knights (38-26-17) | 7:00 p.m.

Kraken Tab Joey Daccord For King Clancy Award

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Los Angeles vs. Seattle

Kraken Rally Falls Short In Final Home Game

Kings (34-26-19) vs Kraken (34-34-11) | 6:30 p.m.

Eberle Back In-Tune One Year After Serious Injury

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Calgary vs. Seattle

Kokko Earns First NHL Win in Matinee

Flames (32-37-9) vs. Kraken (33-34-11) | 4:00 p.m.

Some Fan Appreciation After Season Long Wild Ride

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Vegas vs. Seattle

Kraken Stage Late Rally, Win In Shootout

Golden Knights (36-26-16) vs. Kraken (32-34-11) | 7:00 p.m.