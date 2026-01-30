Grubauer Grew Up Early, Revived His Career Late

“It was always fun playing outside (the net) because it gives you a different perspective of what the goalie feels like and how you think as a player,” Grubauer said. “So, it was very helpful.”

So helpful, in fact, that Grubauer began practicing daily with teams of players two and even three years older.

“I ended up practicing four times a day,” he said. “I was at the rink every day after school practicing with every age group and I just loved it.”

By fall of 2006, just shy of his 15th birthday, he’d graduated to Starbulls junior hockey. A year-plus later, in February 2008, he suited up at 16 for their men’s pro team. Locals didn’t dare ponder the NHL. While Leon Draisaitl, Tim Stutzle and Nico Sturm have made Germans more mainstream, they remained a rarity – especially in goal – as recently as a decade ago.

Grubauer is only the second German-born goalie in history along with Thomas Greiss to appear in more than three NHL games. As a boy, those Rock’em Sock’em videos allowed him to emulate favorite goalies Felix Potvin, Mike Richter and a South African-born, Canadian-raised netminder of German descent named Olaf Kolzig.

“Olie The Goalie” played junior hockey for the Tri-City Americans and had 719 NHL appearances mostly with Washington in addition to frequent German national team play. He’d soon help Grubauer achieve an unthinkable NHL career.

But before that, Rosenheim and the Starbulls were it.

“The way it works back home is, you start skating and then you stay within that organization,” Grubauer said. “So, imagine you start playing with the Jr Kraken and then getting a chance to play in that organization for the professional men’s team.”

That was as good as it usually got for Rosenheim’s hockey finest. But a mid-teens Grubauer represented Germany internationally at age group tournaments. At the 2008 World U17 Hockey Challenge in London, Ontario, Germany and 16-year-old Grubauer recorded a stunning 4-2 upset of the U.S. National Team Development Team Program boasting future NHL players Kyle Palmieri, Chris Brown and Cam Fowler.

Grubauer made 42 saves as the game’s outstanding player.

Former German-born NHL defenseman Uwe Krupp – author of the 1996 Stanley Cup winning overtime goal for Colorado and whose son, Bjorn, played on the losing U.S. team – visited the German dressing room to congratulate players. Krupp, then coaching Germany’s men’s national team, said Grubauer’s play “put him on the radar” of scouts.

“He was kind of a skinny kid, pretty small then,” Krupp said. “But he just battled. He was always really, really determined. And a quiet kid. I don’t think he was much of a talker and he still isn’t. He keeps to himself. Not a loudmouth at all.”

Krupp was approached during the tournament by Ontario Hockey League commissioner David Branch and senior player development director Joe Birch inquiring whether Grubauer would join the Canadian junior ranks. George Burnett, GM of the Belleville Bulls, asked whether Grubauer would be worth using an OHL draft pick on.

The question was relayed to an ecstatic Grubauer. He knew of two German goalies who’d gone to play Canadian junior hockey in front of crowds bigger than his country’s pro teams drew. “Once I saw that, I was like, ‘I want to make it to the NHL and that’s how to do it.’”

Told the OHL wanted him, Grubauer figured he’d always have Germany as a fallback. Belleville drafted Grubauer, while Krupp’s son also joined the squad. Krupp became an assistant coach to “keep an eye on my son and on Grubi.”

Krupp recalled Grubauer deplaning from Germany and the Belleville assistant general manager – who’d seen him play previously and had gone to pick him up – not recognizing him. “He told me, ‘He’s huge! He must have grown, right?’ And from there, Grubi just took it and ran.”

Looking back now, though he’d been away from home on German U17 and U16 squads, Grubauer remembered an adjustment.

“I think it was actually harder on my parents than it was for me,” he quipped.

His father, Peter, owned a car dealership in Rosenheim. His mother, Susi, was a local school secretary who’d quit her job to be around for her young son’s fast-rising hockey career. They were humble, family-oriented people worried about their only child moving an ocean away. But they told him he could go if he kept his school grades high.

Grubauer put up modest numbers his initial OHL season, acclimating to life in a foreign land.

“There’s so much information – so many new things,” Grubauer said. “You’re living in a new country. You don’t really speak the language. All of a sudden, you’re playing in front of maybe 5,000 or 6,000 fans. It’s a lot to soak in for a 16-year-old kid away from your family.”

Grubauer said Krupp, the first German-trained player to win a Cup, was “a great mentor” while his son, Bjorn, helped do dressing room translating as they became friends.

“Those guys helped me to trust North America,” Grubauer said. “To learn and understand guys in the locker room.”

Grubauer did sense extra scrutiny as a German goalie curiosity. His locker room teammates weren’t beyond a few “Nazi” comments. Grubauer said it was mostly in a “joking manner” and he took it in-stride during a hockey era quite different from today.

“It wasn’t easy, for sure, at times,” Grubauer said. “But just a couple of people mentioning it or saying stuff when they were mad didn’t hurt my feelings. But obviously it wasn’t a great thing to say.”

Krupp had endured all that and more breaking into the NHL. He said the Belleville organization did a good job watching out for Grubauer and that any barbs – joking or otherwise – quickly dissipated.

“You have to remember,” Krupp said. “He was very good. You don’t mess with your goalie.”