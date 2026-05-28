Kraken Picks In Focus As New Draft Looms

Five years of Kraken drafting has gotten the team to where eight of 19 players playing in last month’s final home game were homegrown selections.
And one month from now, the Kraken’s sixth Upper Deck NHL Draft takes place June 26 and 27 in Buffalo with the team hoping to further solidify. That lineup of 40% draftees for Fan Appreciation Night against the Los Angeles Kings included forwards Matty Beniers, Shane Wright, Ryan Winterton, Berkly Catton, Jacob Melanson and Oscar Fisker Molgaard along with defenseman Ryker Evans and goalie Nikke Kokko.
Now, armed with two first round selections, including a No. 7 pick that’s the best in four years and third highest in team history, they’ll look to add from a draft pool rated among the deeper ones of late. The Kraken also have a No. 25 overall pick obtained from Tampa Bay last year, only the second time in their history they’ve owned two opening round selections, but it remains to be seen whether they use it or package it in a potential trade.
As for this year’s draft, it’s widely assumed the Toronto Maple Leafs will use the No. 1 overall selection on Penn State winger Gavin McKenna, a rare talent thought of as ready to step into an NHL lineup in an impactful way. After that, the consensus varies with Swedish forward Ivar Stenberg and major junior forward Caleb Malhotra or Viggo Bjorck from Sweden high on plenty of rankings along with a bevy of top defenders including junior prospects Chase Reid, Carson Carels and Daxon Rudolph and NCAA star Keaton Verhoeff, as well as Latvian pro Alberts Smits (EHC Red Bull München)