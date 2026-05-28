Kraken Picks In Focus As New Draft Looms

As for Wright, he appeared in a handful of Kraken games the first two months of the 2022-23 season before being loaned to Team Canada for the World Junior Hockey Championships, doing a one-off AHL rehabilitation stint for a couple of weeks and then returning to his junior team. He then played an AHL rookie season in 2023-24 with a handful of Kraken games sprinkled in and didn’t embark on a regular NHL campaign until 2024-25 – which was 28 months after he was drafted.

Meanwhile, second rounder Evans, a somewhat controversial pick in 2021 – many scouting lists had him pegged as a third, or fourth rounder or lower – has already played two full Kraken seasons and half of another after making the AHL fewer than two years following his draft. That differs greatly from Winterton, taken one round after Evans in 2021 and who battled shoulder injuries and spent years developing in Coachella Valley ahead of this past NHL rookie season four years post-selection.

The different NHL paths for first rounders Beniers, Catton and Wright were rooted in the level of hockey they played ahead of the draft. Wright and Catton were major junior hockey prospects and subject to transfer rules saying players ages 18 and 19 must return to junior hockey in lieu of the AHL if they don’t stick with their NHL club after a maximum nine-game trial period.

In Wright’s case, the Kraken felt he had little to gain staying in junior hockey at age 18 and tried to stretch his nine-game NHL trial run – with the elite level world junior tournament and AHL rehab stint thrown in – over multiple months before he returned to Ontario Hockey League play. Wright would have been forced to play junior hockey an additional season in 2023-24 had a onetime rules exception not been made after he’d barely missed the age and games played minimum AHL eligibility cutoff point.

With Catton, who played a full junior hockey season after being drafted, the Kraken did not want him returning to the Spokane Chiefs at age 19. So, they kept him on the NHL roster last fall and then, as his play improved, hung on to him all season as opposed to their plan with Wright – who’d been one year younger than Catton at the time.

Beniers was a somewhat easier decision as NCAA players are not subject to the same transfer agreement rules as major junior prospects. He could have played in the AHL, but the Kraken liked what they saw in a 10-game spring 2022 audition and stuck with him out of camp the ensuing fall at age 19 rather than sending him to the minor pro ranks.

The Kraken may face a similar call this coming fall with last year’s No. 8 overall pick Jake O’Brien as with Catton and Wright. O’Brien turns 19 in a few weeks and won’t be AHL eligible next season unless the transfer rule is amended to include one or more exceptions on each NHL squad. That potential change, allowing at least one 19-year-old former first round junior pick per team to play in the AHL, is still being debated. So the Kraken, who are reluctant to have O’Brien play more junior hockey, could keep him all season as with Catton or send him down to the AHL if the rule is amended.