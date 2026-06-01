Just 20 Minutes Short Of Winning It All

Kraken prospect Julius Miettinen led his team in myriad ways as WHL Everett won its first-ever league title and a berth to the Memorial Cup, falling just one period short of hoisting the hallowed trophy

EVERETT_CELLY

© Steve Dunsmoor

By Bob Condor /
@bybobcondor nhl.com/kraken

For Julius Miettinen and his Everett teammates, the score of Sunday’s Memorial Cup final will resonate for a while. Yet there is no denying the season that 2024 Kraken second-rounder just put together. Same for the Memorial Cup runner-up Silvertips, who were crowned Western Hockey League champions this season.  

“Julius has had an excellent season individual-wise and team-wise,” said Cory Murphy, Kraken director of player development. “He was a huge part of the team’s success. He took some really big steps on the ice this year in his development.” 

Kraken player development consultant Katelyn Parker was in Everett for many games this season and met frequently with Miettinen in person and by video conference this season. Like Murphy, Parker sees the monumental achievement for top-line center Miettinen and his mates.  

“We’re so proud of how Julius represented Everett and the Kraken,” said Parker. “Throughout the playoffs he really elevated his game. He was strong and reliable in all situations, playing with such confidence, which is great to see in a young player. He was a hard player for teams to handle.” 

To wit: The 19-year-old Finn was named WHL Playoffs MVP in part for leading all players in scoring with 14 goals and 13 assists for 27 points in 18 WHL postseason games and because he was a force in all three zones. Miettinen, 6-foot-3, 207 pounds, especially improved in the faceoff circle as the season and playoffs unfolded.  

“All the calls we had with him, all the little things and details we discussed, Julius took them to heart and into his game,” said Parker, referring to calls that often included Europe-based player development consultant Frans Nielsen and Murphy, plus additional sessions with Kraken strength and conditioning head coach Nate Brookreson to take on an in-season workout plan.

MIETTINEN9

© Steve Dunsmoor

History-Making Winning Season 

In fact, Parker only saw the Silvertips lose once during the regular season in her many trips up I-5, which makes mathematical sense in that Everett posted a 57-8-3 regular season record before going 16-2 in the WHL playoffs. At the Memorial Cup in Kelowna, BC, the ‘Tips put up a 3-2 record overall, beating fellow Kraken 2024 draft pick and defenseman Alexis Bernier (third round) twice, first in round-robin play, then a resounding 6-1 victory Friday night in the tournament’s semifinal matchup. Miettinen scored a goal in the Friday win.  

Fun and remarkable fact: Everett did not lose back-to-back games all season. Not once. That consistency led to the league’s best record and a historical feat for the franchise.  

Sunday’s loss to Kitchener looks like a 6-2 blowout in the game box score. But Everett controlled the pace of play and outshot the Ontario Hockey League champs 15 to 7 in the first 20 minutes. Kitchener scored first just under six minutes into the game, but Everett responded a half-minute later when Miettinen's linemate Matias Vanhanen tied matters.  

Kitchener added a second goal before first intermission. Early in the middle period, Everett appeared to knot the game at 2-2. But the goal was called back because Everett forward Zackary Shantz was found to have batted the puck into the net with his arm. Kitchener made it 3-1 mid-frame and the score remained that at second intermission. 

Penalties Stack Up, Cup Slips Away 

Problem was, Everett was whistled for not one but two penalties in the final minute of the second period, effectively setting up nearly two minutes of 5-on-3 advantage for Kitchener, then another minute of 5-on-4 play. Kitchener, undefeated in the Memorial Cup round-robin and a steamroller in the OHL postseason, scored with the two-man advantage in just 26 seconds into the third period and again 37 seconds later with Everett still one player short. 

Three minutes into the period, Miettinen earned a primary assist on a brilliant cross-ice pass to linemate Carter Bear to close the gap to 5-2. But that ended the Everett scoring in a magical season while Kitchener added a late empty-net goal.

MIETTINEN3

© Steve Dunsmoor

“I thought Everett played really well, especially early the first period,” said Murphy, attending the tournament games. “They controlled most of the offensive-zone time and had a lot of chances. They had a goal that was called back. Yes, the penalties kind of cost them but it was one of those games when Everett wasn’t getting the bounce needed. It just didn’t go their way...I thought Julius had a very good game in the final [despite facing Kitchener’s top defending centerman].” 

Miettinen Part of ‘Special Group’ 

Everett head coach Steve Hamilton, who won WHL Coach of the Year honors, was gracious and proud in his post-game remarks to talented Everett Herald reporter Joe Pohoryles.  

“We were still well-positioned for a third-period charge. Obviously early in the third kind of killed that,” said Hamilton. “But good team, really good team [Kitchener]. We rode this train as long as we could. 

“The sting will fade, then you are able to have a bit of perspective and look back and celebrate this year, celebrate each other, celebrate the moments. There’s a lifetime of memories packed into a year. This was a special group. I’ve said that many times. We rode the train to the very last stop.”

News Feed

Everett vs. Chicoutimi: One Dream Moves on

Kraken Picks In Focus As New Draft Looms

Playoffs Show Varying Paths To Success

Firebirds Fall, But Season Soars

Cup Run Continues for Miettinen, Bernier

Muckleshoot Sport Court Adds Latest ‘Opportunity’

Lindgren, Grubauer Head to Worlds

Finals Examined for 2024 Draft Picks

South Park Youth Gain Increased Sports Access

O'Ree Award finalist spotlight: Steven Thompson

Prospects Lead Firebirds to Advance

NHL Hockey More Than A Typical Sport For Many Fans

Reading For Pizza And The Kraken

NHL Draft Lottery Places Kraken at No. 7

Kraken Hope To Defy Draft Lottery Odds

Future Teammates Face Off in WHL

Kirkland, Kraken Team Up to Continue Growing the Game

‘Plethora’ of Prospects Lead Firebirds