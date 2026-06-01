Just 20 Minutes Short Of Winning It All

For Julius Miettinen and his Everett teammates, the score of Sunday’s Memorial Cup final will resonate for a while. Yet there is no denying the season that 2024 Kraken second-rounder just put together. Same for the Memorial Cup runner-up Silvertips, who were crowned Western Hockey League champions this season.

“Julius has had an excellent season individual-wise and team-wise,” said Cory Murphy, Kraken director of player development. “He was a huge part of the team’s success. He took some really big steps on the ice this year in his development.”

Kraken player development consultant Katelyn Parker was in Everett for many games this season and met frequently with Miettinen in person and by video conference this season. Like Murphy, Parker sees the monumental achievement for top-line center Miettinen and his mates.

“We’re so proud of how Julius represented Everett and the Kraken,” said Parker. “Throughout the playoffs he really elevated his game. He was strong and reliable in all situations, playing with such confidence, which is great to see in a young player. He was a hard player for teams to handle.”

To wit: The 19-year-old Finn was named WHL Playoffs MVP in part for leading all players in scoring with 14 goals and 13 assists for 27 points in 18 WHL postseason games and because he was a force in all three zones. Miettinen, 6-foot-3, 207 pounds, especially improved in the faceoff circle as the season and playoffs unfolded.

“All the calls we had with him, all the little things and details we discussed, Julius took them to heart and into his game,” said Parker, referring to calls that often included Europe-based player development consultant Frans Nielsen and Murphy, plus additional sessions with Kraken strength and conditioning head coach Nate Brookreson to take on an in-season workout plan.