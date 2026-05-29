Everett vs. Chicoutimi: One Dream Moves on

This time last weekend, Kraken prospects Julius Miettinen and Alexis Bernier were dreaming about making the 2026 final of the esteemed Memorial Cup, the top trophy in major juniors hockey. Friday night in Kelowna, BC, one of the two 19-year-olds will advance to Sunday’s final against Ontario Hockey League champ Kitchener.
That’s because Miettinen’s Western Hockey League title holder Everett is facing off against Bernier’s Chicoutimi, winner of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League playoffs this spring. The semifinal victor advances to the final, as Kitchener drew a bye due to a 3-0 record in the tournament. No surprise, both prospects are thrilled and grateful and ready to continue playing the stellar hockey they have provided to date in an extended postseason that all NHL teams wish for their most promising draft choices.
“I am very excited to have the chance to play in a semifinal in the biggest junior tournament in the world,” said Bernier, who is averaging big minutes and will likely pick up even more ice time with one of the defensemen suspended for the semifinal. “We will give everything to go play in the finals.”
Chicoutimi finished with a 1-2 record, beating host Kelowna and losing to Kichener plus Everett in last Saturday’s opener for both teams. Bernier expects success and improvement on Friday.
“For the team and myself, we played better games after game,” said Bernier, who is his squad’s clear leader during penalty kills in both his communication (verbal and pointing teammates to spots and coverage). “I think we played better games than our record shows. For sure, it’s a challenge every night to play against the best teams in the country; no doubt it helps me grow as a player... We just need to play in our structure. When we do that, we are really tough to beat.”