Everett vs. Chicoutimi: One Dream Moves on

Kraken 2024 draft picks Julius Miettinen and Alexis Bernier play against each other Friday for a berth in Sunday’s Memorial Cup final. Expect top-line center matching up with heavy-minutes D-man

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By Bob Condor /
@bybobcondor nhl.com/kraken

This time last weekend, Kraken prospects Julius Miettinen and Alexis Bernier were dreaming about making the 2026 final of the esteemed Memorial Cup, the top trophy in major juniors hockey. Friday night in Kelowna, BC, one of the two 19-year-olds will advance to Sunday’s final against Ontario Hockey League champ Kitchener. 

That’s because Miettinen’s Western Hockey League title holder Everett is facing off against Bernier’s Chicoutimi, winner of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League playoffs this spring. The semifinal victor advances to the final, as Kitchener drew a bye due to a 3-0 record in the tournament. No surprise, both prospects are thrilled and grateful and ready to continue playing the stellar hockey they have provided to date in an extended postseason that all NHL teams wish for their most promising draft choices.

“I am very excited to have the chance to play in a semifinal in the biggest junior tournament in the world,” said Bernier, who is averaging big minutes and will likely pick up even more ice time with one of the defensemen suspended for the semifinal. “We will give everything to go play in the finals.”

Chicoutimi finished with a 1-2 record, beating host Kelowna and losing to Kichener plus Everett in last Saturday’s opener for both teams. Bernier expects success and improvement on Friday.

“For the team and myself, we played better games after game,” said Bernier, who is his squad’s clear leader during penalty kills in both his communication (verbal and pointing teammates to spots and coverage). “I think we played better games than our record shows. For sure, it’s a challenge every night to play against the best teams in the country; no doubt it helps me grow as a player... We just need to play in our structure. When we do that, we are really tough to beat.”

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© Steve Dunsmoor

Bernier Not Backing Down from Top Foes

Kraken director of player development Cory Murphy is in Kelowna and has been impressed with the 2024 third-round D-man demeanor, physicality and zeal with which Bernier faces opponents’ top lines at the Memorial Cup and throughout the winning run through the “Q.”

“Alex continues to play the same way he's played throughout the playoffs, which is a really strong defensive game,” said Murphy on Thursday. HE's got tough matchups every game. He's out there against the top line every game. He's really embraced that role and done a really nice job.”

Friday’s semifinal will put Bernier on the ice plenty against Silvertips star center and 2024 Kraken second-rounder Miettinen, his wings on Everett’s first line. Mietinnen was named WHL Playoffs MVP, leading all skaters in scoring. Memorial Cup play for Miettinen has been more about excelling in all three zones on the ice, while his linemates have carried more of the scoring. It’s part of why Everett finished 2-1 in round robin play with a clear desire to get a Cup final rematch against Kitchener.

Miettinen Stoked for the Weekend

“I’m really excited to have the chance to play in the semis,” said Miettinen, who connected regularly with Kraken player development consultant Katelyn Parker up in Kelowna and throughout the WHL postseason. “A lot of guys dream of that, and now I get to experience it. I think the tournament has been great for the team and me. I’m still playing at my level regardless if it’s not showing up on the scoresheet.”

Murphy agrees and isn’t concerned about the scoresheet either: “We talked about how many other things Julius does to the positive. He's playing really well at both ends of the ice. And he’s been huge on faceoffs. He took 30 faceoffs [Wednesday night in a win over Kelowna].m That’s a really big part of what he's doing. You see it in tight games like this, where it's hard to generate offense sometimes against really good teams. He's a leader on that team and with that line, still able to generate chances despite the tight checking. There's not a lot of room out there. It’s a really good experience for him to go through that.”

While the local WHL franchise won its first league crown this season, Miettinen and his Silvertip mates have an opportunity to win the Memorial Cup to cap a historic season.

We’ve been doing the same things all year long,” said Miettinen. “We’re playing together as a tight five [on the ice] and trusting each other, not trying to do the other guy’s job. For Friday, I think we will keep being confident in our game. We know what to expect of them, so there’s going to be no surprises.”

Instead, just a big win and opportunity for two members of the Kraken’s 2024 draft class.

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