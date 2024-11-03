What does it mean to retire as a Jet, with Bryan Little

Listen to the latest episode of GROUND CONTROL!

By Jamie Thomas
By Jamie Thomas

In a special edition of GROUND CONTROL, enjoy an exclusive one-on-one interview with Jets alumni Bryan Little!

On October 20th, Bryan Little signed a one-day contract with the team to officially retire from the NHL as a member of the Winnipeg Jets.

Little, the Atlanta Thrashers’ first-round pick (12th overall) in the 2006 NHL Draft, played all of his 843 NHL games as a member of the Thrashers/Jets organization and recorded 521 points (217G, 304A) and 293 penalty minutes.

He ranks in the top-five in franchise history in games played (2nd: 843), goals (5th: 217), assists (3rd: 304), and points (4th: 521). Little also represented Canada internationally on several occasions, winning gold at the 2007 World Junior Championships.

Host Jamie Thomas goes in-depth with Litts on his career, how he spends time in his retirement, fun memories with his teammates, and so much more!

