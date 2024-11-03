What does it mean to retire as a Jet, with Bryan Little

In a special edition of GROUND CONTROL, enjoy an exclusive one-on-one interview with Jets alumni Bryan Little!

On October 20th, Bryan Little signed a one-day contract with the team to officially retire from the NHL as a member of the Winnipeg Jets.

Little, the Atlanta Thrashers’ first-round pick (12th overall) in the 2006 NHL Draft, played all of his 843 NHL games as a member of the Thrashers/Jets organization and recorded 521 points (217G, 304A) and 293 penalty minutes.

He ranks in the top-five in franchise history in games played (2nd: 843), goals (5th: 217), assists (3rd: 304), and points (4th: 521). Little also represented Canada internationally on several occasions, winning gold at the 2007 World Junior Championships.

Host Jamie Thomas goes in-depth with Litts on his career, how he spends time in his retirement, fun memories with his teammates, and so much more!

Make sure to subscribe for new episodes of GROUND CONTROL, dropping on the 1st and 15th of every month.