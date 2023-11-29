Vilardi inches closer to return

Vilardi has been skating with his teammates for almost two weeks and has been travelling with the team as well. But he was clear it has been challenging trying to fit in with his new team with all the time he has missed.

“I missed most of the preseason because of the flu that was going around. It’s good to see the team winning, but at the same time, being the guy who is on the outside looking in, almost? Obviously, everyone does their best to make you feel like you’re part of the team,” said Vilardi.

“And you do feel like you’re part of the team, but the new guy, it would have been nice to come in and get familiar and play and get comfortable, as opposed to not playing hockey. These guys are 20 games in, and I really haven’t done much yet.”

In a perfect world, Vilardi will make his return tomorrow against the Edmonton Oilers, but Jets head coach Rick Bowness wasn’t about to commit to that.

“Well, we are hoping that he plays tomorrow, then we’re going to have to be a little patient with him he’s missed a lot of time. The game has ramped up a lot from when he was playing in early October, the speed of the game, everyone is at the top of their game now. So, we’re going to have to be patient with him and work him in slowly,” said Bowness.

“If he can play, we have to start with that. So, it’s not 100 per cent that he’s in tomorrow. We’re all hoping that he’s going to play. If he plays then we’ll start him on the fourth line, get him on the power play and see how he’s doing. Now I say that but if we see he’s fitting right in, he’s picking up right where he left off then we’ll move up his minutes.”