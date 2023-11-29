Vilardi inches closer to return

WINNIPEG – It’s been a long six weeks for Winnipeg Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi.
The 24-year-old has been working hard to get back into the lineup since spraining his MCL against the Los Angeles Kings on October 17. Former teammate Blake Lizotte fell into Vilardi that night and the Jets forward voiced his frustration with the incident today following practice at Canada Life Centre.
"I've played with him a lot. He's done a lot of little things like that. It's stuff that you guys say it was an awkward fall; it’s not an awkward fall. It's someone pushing your feet out from the back, my knee gets caught under me and then he tackles me. It's that simple. I was pretty close to being gone for the rest of the season, so it's frustrating to look at stuff like that and think about it, “said Vilardi.
“Obviously, I don't think his intent was to hurt me, but you make plays like that, it's a stupid play - and it's frustrating to think that guy sits in the box for two minutes and then I have to deal with what I've dealt with for the past month and a half. But that’s life, now I’m here. I’m looking forward to playing again and just having fun. It’s tough when you’re by yourself.”