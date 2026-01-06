GAMEDAY: Golden Knights at Jets

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets will begin a five-game homestand against the Vegas Golden Knights at Canada Life Centre as they will try to end a season high nine-game winless streak.

The Jets are coming off a 4-2 loss in Ottawa and sit 11 points back of the final wild card spot in the Western Conference but have two games in hand on the Anaheim Ducks.

“We've got nine of our next 11 here. This is reality. We've got to be good. We've got to find away,” said head coach Scott Arniel.

“At the end of the day, for me, specialty teams have to get better, have to play at a level that help us have success. The detail, I know it's going to get repetitive, but our detail and our battle and our compete, that stuff has to be in every single player and every single period and every single game.”

Nino Niederreiter returned to the lineup on Saturday night after being a healthy scratch during the Jets loss in Toronto. He was beside Adam Lowry and Morgan Barron on the Jets third line where he has had a lot of success over his time in Winnipeg.

“Obviously nobody wants to be sat out. Like I said, I haven’t produced in a lot of games and haven’t done the things I’m supposed to do on the ice. So that’s what happens sometimes. It’s a good reminder that no day in this league for granted,” said

“Obviously, I passed the 1,000-game mark but hopefully many more games to come. But at the same time, you’ve got to find a way within the group, within the organization to make changes.”

The Jets will be without defenceman Logan Stanley. Stanley was suspended for one game for roughing Senators forward Brady Tkachuk on Saturday night.

“I think it’s just the heat of the moment. Adrenaline is pumping and I’m just thinking we’re getting into a scrap. He’s definitely a willing combatant and has fought many times in his career,” said Stanley.

“When you do get in them, you want to be throwing first and not waiting to see what happens. It’s unfortunate and I’m glad he’s alright.”

Stanley’s presence will be missed when they face Vegas, a physical team that is currently on a three-game losing streak but still sits atop the Pacific Division. The 25-year-old has a career best seven goals and 13 points in 40 games this season.

“It obviously sucks to sit out. You want to play in every game,” said Stanley.

“I’ll use it as a little bit of rest in this crazy schedule and get a couple of good skates in and a couple of good workouts in the gym and reset and be ready to go (on Thursday).”

The Golden Knights come to the Manitoba capital having lost more games than they have won at 17-11-12 but sit tied atop the Pacific Division with Edmonton at 46 points.

“They're not in the Central,” said Arniel.

“I'm sure Butchy's (Vegas head coach Bruce Cassidy) over there pulling his hairs out trying to figure out his group as well. But yeah, you're right. But that to me is where it's at. Because we get going here, we're in that mix. But we've got to get going. We're in that mix if we change these one-goal games. And that's the biggest thing for me: change the outcome of these one-goal games.”

The Jets have lost seven games of their nine-game winless streak by only one goal and hold a 4-10-4 record in one goal games this season. Winnipeg has now lost their last 11 one-goal games, with their last win in that situation coming on November 15 in Calgary (4-3 SOW). The Jets have the lowest win percentage (0.222) in one-goal games this season.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 CT.