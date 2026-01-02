RELEASE: Connor and Hellebuyck named to U.S. Men’s Ice Hockey roster for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games

WINNIPEG, January 2, 2026 – The Winnipeg Jets, in conjunction with USA Hockey and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC), today announced that forward Kyle Connor and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck were named to the 2026 U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games. Men’s hockey at Milano Cortina 2026 will take place Feb. 11-22, 2026.

Connor, 29, is tied for the Jets lead in assists (28) and is second on the team in goals (18) and points (46) in 39 games played this season. The Shelby Township, Mich. native is third in points (46) and assists (28) among American NHLers. Connor’s first full NHL season was 2017-18 and since then he is second in goals (300) and points (623) among players born in the United States, while he paces all Americans with 60 game winning goals. He was a runner-up at last year’s 4 Nations Face-Off and has represented Team USA at several other international events, including winning gold at the 2014 World U-18 Championship.

Hellebuyck, 32, is the reigning Hart Memorial Trophy winner as the NHL’s most valuable player and a three-time Vezina Trophy (2020, 2024, and 2025) winner as the league’s top goaltender. Since becoming Winnipeg’s starting goaltender in 2016-17, the Shelby Township, Mich. native leads all American goalies in games played (564), wins (318), and shutouts (43), while posting a .917 save percentage and a 2.56 goals-against average. Internationally, Hellebuyck was also a runner-up at last year’s 4 Nations Face-Off, starting in three of four games for Team USA and posting a 2-1-0 record with a .932 SV% and 1.59 GAA. He also played in two World Championships for the Americans, winning bronze in 2015.

