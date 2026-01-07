THREE THINGS: Jets lose Fleury early in OT loss to Vegas

WINNIPEG - Tomas Hertl scored with 13 seconds left in overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 4-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Cole Perfetti, Luke Schenn and Kyle Connor scored for the Jets who have now dropped 10 straight games. Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves, Winnipeg continues their five-game homestand when they host the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.
GOAL DROUGHTS ENDING
The Jets opened the scoring on a beautiful passing play started by Josh Morrissey who found Jonathan Toews in the slot, Toews then put a perfect backhand pass on Cole Perfetti’s stick, Perfetti beat Carter Hart for a 1-0 Jets lead at 5:16. It was Perfetti’s third goal of the season and first since November 29.