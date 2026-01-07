THREE THINGS: Jets lose Fleury early in OT loss to Vegas

“I thought in the second period we had some looks and did some good things. Obviously, what happened there to Fleurs, we just hope that he’s okay,” said Luke Schenn.

“You never like seeing that for anyone in the game, it doesn’t matter which team. But when you’ve got a buddy like that and a friend in a spot like that, obviously, it shakes guys up. But trainers, doctors, everyone there did a great job. I’m just thinking of him and praying that he’s going to be fine.”

ONE GOAL LOSS

Vegas scored a power play goal at the end of the second to make it 2-1, before Brett Howden tied it at 8:13 of the third. However, the Jets got their lead back when Kyle Connor scored his 20th of the season at 14:56 and it looked like Winnipeg was on the verge of ending their winless streak.