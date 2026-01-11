GAMEDAY: Devils at Jets 

WINNIPEG - The Jets look for consecutive wins for the first time since mid-November in a Sunday afternoon contest against the New Jersey Devils. The Jets are coming off a 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings to snap their 11-game winless skid.

“It was fun. The building was going too. They had the wave going, they had everything going tonight,” said Eric Comrie on Friday night.

“It was great. We played like kids again tonight. We had a lot of fun. We got back to just enjoying the game we love to play.”

The Jets got some key secondary scoring with some more players ending scoring slumps like Jonathan Toews (ended 26-game goalless drought) and Vladislav Namestnikov (29-game goalless drought).

“Yeah, it's a long time coming. It's just relief. And you want to score so bad, and it doesn't go in for however long it was,” said Namestnikov).

“It's hard and kind of drains you mentally, but you got to keep going. I'm just glad it went in.”