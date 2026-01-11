GAMEDAY: Devils at Jets 

1:00 pm CT - TV: TSN3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

1920x1080_25.01.11NJD
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG - The Jets look for consecutive wins for the first time since mid-November in a Sunday afternoon contest against the New Jersey Devils. The Jets are coming off a 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings to snap their 11-game winless skid.

“It was fun. The building was going too. They had the wave going, they had everything going tonight,” said Eric Comrie on Friday night.

“It was great. We played like kids again tonight. We had a lot of fun. We got back to just enjoying the game we love to play.”

The Jets got some key secondary scoring with some more players ending scoring slumps like Jonathan Toews (ended 26-game goalless drought) and Vladislav Namestnikov (29-game goalless drought).

“Yeah, it's a long time coming. It's just relief. And you want to score so bad, and it doesn't go in for however long it was,” said Namestnikov).

“It's hard and kind of drains you mentally, but you got to keep going. I'm just glad it went in.”

The Jets had an optional skate on Saturday as they will be playing their fourth game in six days Sunday afternoon.

“Let’s just focus on the New Jersey Devils and build on what we just did. For me, it is just a big 200-pound weight that was on our shoulders that got lifted off. Now, let’s go and be free,” said head coach Scott Arniel.

“Let’s be kids again and enjoy the moment and it worked. We can’t do the same with structure, do the same things again with detail, go and compete and keep doing it that way and hopefully that win helped us a lot between the ears more than anywhere else.”

Toews is playing like a kid again, In eight games since the break, Toews has five points and has won 65.7% of his faceoffs while snapping a 26-game goalless drought against the Kings on Friday night. His play has started to drive the second line with Cole Perfetti and Gabe Vilardi.

LAK@WPG: Toews scores goal against Darcy Kuemper

“I think Gabe has helped that line in the sense of what he does well in games. Fetts, for me, his vision, Last night some of those plays he made, that’s the Cole Perfetti that I remember. Not remember, that we’ve come to expect,” said Arniel yesterday.

“And I think he’s feeling good about himself. Like we talked about with JT, he’s really started to move in the right direction as a second line centre. They’re spending more time in the offensive zone than the defensive zone, and that’s a big thing, especially when you are seeing the other team’s top lines and D pairs.”

The Jets have consistently dominated the Devils at Canada Life Centre, with only two regulation losses at home in the matchup since relocating to Winnipeg. With a combined 11-2-1 record against New Jersey at Canada Life Centre, no other NHL opponent has posted a worse points percentage when visiting Winnipeg.

Puck drop is scheduled for 1 CT.

