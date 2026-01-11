THREE THINGS: Jets defend well in one-goal win

Jets beat Devils 4-3 for first set of back-to-back wins since mid-November

2526_ThreeThings_NJD.01.11
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG – Tanner Pearson scored at 6:17 of the third period giving the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils at Canada Life Centre. It was Winnipeg’s first set of back-to-back wins since mid-November. Alex Iafallo, Jonathan Toews and Gabriel Vilardi scored the other goals for the Jets, Cole Perfetti (2A) and Josh Morrissey (2A) had multi-point games; Connor Hellebuyck ended his personal 10-game winless streak with 24 saves. The Jets will close out their homestand Tueday against the New York Islanders.

MORE PUCK LUCK

Friday’s win over the Kings was a total team effort and the Jets got more of that at least from a secondary scoring perspective. Winnipeg got on the board first in the opening frame when Alex Iafallo scored his ninth on a multi-bounce situation that found its way past Jake Allen for a 1-0 lead at 18:50.

NJD@WPG: Iafallo scores goal against Jake Allen

With the Jets trailing 2-1 in the second period, it was more puck luck as well, Jonathan Toews sent Cole Perfetti in on a breakaway, Perfetti hit the crossbar and after a couple bounces, Toews would get credit for his fifth of the season and his second in as many games.

NJD@WPG: Toews scores goal against Jake Allen

JMO TIES BUFF

With the game tied at three in the third period, Josh Morrissey took a pass from Cole Koepke and skated towards the Devils net and as he crossed the red line, Morrissey placed a perfect pass to Tanner Pearson who had an easy tap-in for the 4-3 goal. It was the Jets defenceman’s second point of the day. Morrissey also made a key play blocking a pass out front with time winding down to seal the win for Winnipeg.

NJD@WPG: Pearson scores goal against Jake Allen

Morrissey now has points in five of his last six games for the Jets and is on the verge of making franchise history on numerous fronts. Morrissey tied Dustin Byfuglien for the most multi-point games by a defenceman in franchise history with 89. Morrissey’s 409 career points are now also only seven points away from tying Byfuglien’s franchise record for the most points by a defenceman (416).

"I mean, we get the pleasure of seeing what he does day in and day out, both with and without the puck. And, obviously his offense speaks for itself," said Cole Perfetti.

"And the play makes the Pears there. Not a lot of guys make that play in this league. So, he's special with the puck, and then obviously, without the puck, he takes real great pride in his defending."

HELD ON AT THE END

Not only did the Jets win today but they also ended a 13-game losing streak in one goal games. Winnipeg had multiple opportunities to score into the empty net as the Devils looked to tie the game. Head coach Scott Arniel liked the way his team buckled down defensively in the third period after a pretty sloppy first two periods by both teams.

"Both goaltenders were under a barrage there. But just the fact that we came out in the third period recognizing that (it's) 3-3 at home. Just go out and play a period, put the chips on the table and I think we did a good job of that," said Arniel.

"Like you mentioned, we didnt give up much and our fourth line scored a big goal."

