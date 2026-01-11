THREE THINGS: Jets defend well in one-goal win

WINNIPEG – Tanner Pearson scored at 6:17 of the third period giving the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils at Canada Life Centre. It was Winnipeg’s first set of back-to-back wins since mid-November. Alex Iafallo, Jonathan Toews and Gabriel Vilardi scored the other goals for the Jets, Cole Perfetti (2A) and Josh Morrissey (2A) had multi-point games; Connor Hellebuyck ended his personal 10-game winless streak with 24 saves. The Jets will close out their homestand Tueday against the New York Islanders.
MORE PUCK LUCK
Friday’s win over the Kings was a total team effort and the Jets got more of that at least from a secondary scoring perspective. Winnipeg got on the board first in the opening frame when Alex Iafallo scored his ninth on a multi-bounce situation that found its way past Jake Allen for a 1-0 lead at 18:50.