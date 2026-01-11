THREE THINGS: Jets defend well in one-goal win

Morrissey now has points in five of his last six games for the Jets and is on the verge of making franchise history on numerous fronts. Morrissey tied Dustin Byfuglien for the most multi-point games by a defenceman in franchise history with 89. Morrissey’s 409 career points are now also only seven points away from tying Byfuglien’s franchise record for the most points by a defenceman (416).

"I mean, we get the pleasure of seeing what he does day in and day out, both with and without the puck. And, obviously his offense speaks for itself," said Cole Perfetti.

"And the play makes the Pears there. Not a lot of guys make that play in this league. So, he's special with the puck, and then obviously, without the puck, he takes real great pride in his defending."

HELD ON AT THE END

Not only did the Jets win today but they also ended a 13-game losing streak in one goal games. Winnipeg had multiple opportunities to score into the empty net as the Devils looked to tie the game. Head coach Scott Arniel liked the way his team buckled down defensively in the third period after a pretty sloppy first two periods by both teams.

"Both goaltenders were under a barrage there. But just the fact that we came out in the third period recognizing that (it's) 3-3 at home. Just go out and play a period, put the chips on the table and I think we did a good job of that," said Arniel.

"Like you mentioned, we didnt give up much and our fourth line scored a big goal."