THREE THINGS: Full team effort helps Jets end winless streak

Scheifele scores twice, 12 different players record a point in 5-1 win over Kings

By Jamie Thomas
WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets jumped out to a 3-0 second period lead on route to a 0-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings at Canada Life Centre. The win ended the Jets 11-game winless streak. Mark Scheifele (2G), Gabe Vilardi (2A) and Cole Perfetti (2A) had multi-point nights, and 12 different players had at least one point. Eric Comrie made 23 saves for the Jets who will continue the five-game homestand Sunday afternoon against the New Jersey Devils.

LOOKED GOOD AFTER FIRST

Vladimir Namestnikov returned to the Jets lineup a day after he was a healthy scratch for Winnipeg’s 4-3 loss to the Oilers on Thursday night. Namestnikov replaced the injured Morgan Barron on the left side of the Adam Lowry line, and it was the Russian forward who opened the scoring at 1:31 of the first period. Logan Stanley’s shot from the point was redirected by Namestnikov past Darcy Kuemper. It was Namestnikov’s first goal since November 1, 2025, in a 5-2 win over the Penguins.

LAK@WPG: Namestnikov scores goal against Darcy Kuemper

“I’m the first to admit I wasn’t the best in those games,” said Namestnikov to Kevin Sawyer after the first intermission.

“I just got to be better. Today’s a new day, new start. I just got to go out there and be better.”

Winnipeg got some more secondary scoring in the first at 18:05, Cole Koepke found some open ice and Dylan Samberg fed Koepke for his third of the season.

KEPT POURING IT ON IN SECOND

Jonathan Toews came into tonight playing some of his best hockey as a Jet with four assists in the seven games since the Christmas break. Toews got his first goal since November 11, tapping in his own rebound to give the Jets a 3-0 lead at 2:07 of the second.

LAK@WPG: Toews scores goal against Darcy Kuemper

Mark Scheifele would then take back the team goal scoring lead with a couple in the middle frame, he got a great bounce off Quinton Byfield as he attempted a pass out front during a Jets power play. The pass would go off the Kings forward and past Kuemper at 12:35. The Jets centreman got his second of the night on an odd man rush converting a pass from Cole Perfetti at 19:17 and it was 5-1 after 40 minutes.

LAK@WPG: Scheifele scores goal against Darcy Kuemper

"THIS IS WHY YOU PLAY THE GAME"

Eric Comrie was looking for his first win since December 5, a 4-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres and he was ready to go from the drop of the puck. After the Jets jumped out to a 5-1 lead, Comrie shut the door in the third period stopping all 12 shots the Kings threw at him. It was a huge win for the team and for Comrie who admitted that it’s been really tough for him mentally. After the game, the Jets goaltender said his wife Haley, had a special surprise for him in his vehicle before he left for the rink today.

“So, I hop in the car and there’s three pictures - one of myself as a kid and one of my son wearing goalie pads and one of my daughter in the locker with me," smiled Comrie.

"She goes, ‘this is why you play the game.’ It was awesome.”

