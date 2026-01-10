THREE THINGS: Full team effort helps Jets end winless streak

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets jumped out to a 3-0 second period lead on route to a 0-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings at Canada Life Centre. The win ended the Jets 11-game winless streak. Mark Scheifele (2G), Gabe Vilardi (2A) and Cole Perfetti (2A) had multi-point nights, and 12 different players had at least one point. Eric Comrie made 23 saves for the Jets who will continue the five-game homestand Sunday afternoon against the New Jersey Devils.

LOOKED GOOD AFTER FIRST

Vladimir Namestnikov returned to the Jets lineup a day after he was a healthy scratch for Winnipeg’s 4-3 loss to the Oilers on Thursday night. Namestnikov replaced the injured Morgan Barron on the left side of the Adam Lowry line, and it was the Russian forward who opened the scoring at 1:31 of the first period. Logan Stanley’s shot from the point was redirected by Namestnikov past Darcy Kuemper. It was Namestnikov’s first goal since November 1, 2025, in a 5-2 win over the Penguins.