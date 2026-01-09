THREE THINGS: Another one-goal loss for Jets

Kyle Connor, Tanner Pearson and Josh Morrissey scored for the Jets in 4-3 loss to the Oilers

By Jamie Thomas
WINNIPEG - Evan Bouchard scored a power play goal at 10:37 of the third to give the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. The Jets winless streak has now reached 11 games and it’s the ninth time they’ve lost a game by one goal during the streak. Mark Scheifele recorded his 11th career 30-assist season and tied Blake Wheeler (11x) for the most in Jets/Thrashers history. Kyle Connor also reached 30 assists on the goal, his sixth time reaching the benchmark and matched Dustin Byfuglien (6x) for third most in franchise history. The Jets will get right back to it when they host the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night.

GETTING TO PICKARD IN THE FIRST

The last time the Oilers were in Winnipeg, Manitoba product Calvin Pickard turned aside 41 shots to help Edmonton to a 3-1 win. The Jets tripled their goal output against Pickard in the first period on Thursday night. Kyle Connor opened the scoring 11:11 into the game when he snapped home a Mark Scheifele pass for his team leading 21st goal of the season.

Edmonton tied the game at 17:17 but Winnipeg scored two goals 40 seconds apart for a 3-1 lead. At 18:16, the Jets fourth line went to work, Tanner Pearson went behind the Oilers net, stopped and went the other direction before scoring on the wraparound for his fifth.

The Jets got some puck luck on Morrissey’s seventh of the season as his shot was tipped and took a couple bounces before it trickled past Pickard to give the Jets a two-goal lead heading into the second period.

CUE THE OILER COMEBACK

The Jets held that two-goal lead until there were 21 seconds left in the second period, Connor McDavid scored on Connor Hellebuyck to make it 3-2 Winnipeg. McDavid hadn’t scored on Hellebuyck since February 19, 2022, a stretch of just over nine games. In the third, Zach Hyman made it 3-3 at 8:19 and the league’s best power play gave Edmonton the lead for the first time, Evan Bouchard with the game winning goal.

Afterwards, head coach Scott Arniel touched on the mistakes made on the late goal from McDavid to pull the Oilers within one.

“I’ve said to you before about moments. 30 seconds left (in the second), and they’ve got two of the best players in the world on the ice,” said Arniel.

“And we give up a three-on-two, can’t do that.”

ZHILKIN’S TURN

Danny Zhilkin became the third member from the Jets 2022 draft class to make his NHL debut joining Brad Lambert and Elias Salomonsson. The 22-year-old said he called his parents first after he found out from Moose head coach Mark Morrison that he was making his debut.

“It was awesome. They work so hard for my siblings and I,” said Zhilkin after the morning skate.

“Just to move over here from Russia at the age of 9 years, they left everything over there. It was super emotional. I’m very thankful.”

Zhilkin centred the Jets fourth line with Tanner Pearson and Cole Koepke and played just under seven minutes and finished a +1.

“Yeah, I thought he played great first game against a pretty good team,” said Neal Pionk.

“Used his speed, showed his skill. It's unfortunate we couldn't get it for him, but happy for him nonetheless.”

