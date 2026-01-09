THREE THINGS: Another one-goal loss for Jets

WINNIPEG - Evan Bouchard scored a power play goal at 10:37 of the third to give the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. The Jets winless streak has now reached 11 games and it’s the ninth time they’ve lost a game by one goal during the streak. Mark Scheifele recorded his 11th career 30-assist season and tied Blake Wheeler (11x) for the most in Jets/Thrashers history. Kyle Connor also reached 30 assists on the goal, his sixth time reaching the benchmark and matched Dustin Byfuglien (6x) for third most in franchise history. The Jets will get right back to it when they host the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night.
GETTING TO PICKARD IN THE FIRST
The last time the Oilers were in Winnipeg, Manitoba product Calvin Pickard turned aside 41 shots to help Edmonton to a 3-1 win. The Jets tripled their goal output against Pickard in the first period on Thursday night. Kyle Connor opened the scoring 11:11 into the game when he snapped home a Mark Scheifele pass for his team leading 21st goal of the season.