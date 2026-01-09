THREE THINGS: Another one-goal loss for Jets

CUE THE OILER COMEBACK

The Jets held that two-goal lead until there were 21 seconds left in the second period, Connor McDavid scored on Connor Hellebuyck to make it 3-2 Winnipeg. McDavid hadn’t scored on Hellebuyck since February 19, 2022, a stretch of just over nine games. In the third, Zach Hyman made it 3-3 at 8:19 and the league’s best power play gave Edmonton the lead for the first time, Evan Bouchard with the game winning goal.

Afterwards, head coach Scott Arniel touched on the mistakes made on the late goal from McDavid to pull the Oilers within one.

“I’ve said to you before about moments. 30 seconds left (in the second), and they’ve got two of the best players in the world on the ice,” said Arniel.

“And we give up a three-on-two, can’t do that.”

ZHILKIN’S TURN

Danny Zhilkin became the third member from the Jets 2022 draft class to make his NHL debut joining Brad Lambert and Elias Salomonsson. The 22-year-old said he called his parents first after he found out from Moose head coach Mark Morrison that he was making his debut.

“It was awesome. They work so hard for my siblings and I,” said Zhilkin after the morning skate.

“Just to move over here from Russia at the age of 9 years, they left everything over there. It was super emotional. I’m very thankful.”