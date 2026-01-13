GAMEDAY: Islanders at Jets

7:00 pm CT - TV: TSN3; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97

vs NYI
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets look to close out their five-game homestand with another win when they host the New York Islanders.

Winnipeg won their second game in a row by beating the New Jersey Devils 4-3 on Sunday afternoon and also ended their streak of 13 consecutive losses in one goal games. The win was even more impressive considering the Jets were playing their third game in five days.

“We didn’t look like we had a whole lot of energy in the tank and when there is nothing in your legs it goes to your hands and it goes to your head sometimes,” said head coach Scott Arniel.

“But I really like the way, especially in the third period, where we hunkered down. We gained zones, we got it in their end, and we did the right things to stay on the right side of that score sheet.”

Cole Perfetti’s game has really turned a corner as well as the 23-year-old forward has four points in his last five contests after registering his first multi-point game of the season. Perfetti, Jonathan Toews and Gabriel Vilardi have really found some good chemistry since being put together on the team’s second line. Perfetti added the holidays came along at the perfect time.

Yeah, for sure, a little reset, family time, just kind of get your mind off the game and just hang out with family and, most importantly, rest the body,” said Perfetti on Sunday afternoon.

“I came out of the break feeling a lot better and just rejuvenated. And I think a lot of us did. And we've been playing better hockey since.”

Watch the Jets pregame show “The Check In” with Sara Orlesky and Jamie Thomas live at 12:30 CT on YouTube, X and Facebook.

The Jets will have their morning skate at Canada Life Centre at 10:30 CT, make sure to check back here for lineup information and more.

The Jets and Islanders are meeting for the second and final time this season. Winnipeg took the first matchup at UBS Arena on Oct. 13. by a score of 5-2 and will now host the Islanders for the lone game at Canada Life Centre looking for a series sweep.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 CT.

News Feed

THREE THINGS: Jets defend well in one-goal win

GAMEDAY: Devils at Jets 

THREE THINGS: Full team effort helps Jets end winless streak

GAMEDAY: Kings at Jets

THREE THINGS: Another one-goal loss for Jets

GAMEDAY: Oilers at Jets

TRANSACTION: Jets recall Zhilkin, place Fleury on IR

Jets and Project 11 partner for Hockey Talks month

THREE THINGS: Jets lose Fleury early in OT loss to Vegas

STATEMENT: Après Ski Night

GAMEDAY: Golden Knights at Jets

BLOG: Boumedienne and Freij win gold at World Juniors

VIDEO: Cheveldayoff media availability

THREE THINGS: Jets winless streak reaches nine

BLOG: KC ready to go to Milan

GAMEDAY: Jets at Senators

RELEASE: Connor and Hellebuyck named to U.S. Men’s Ice Hockey roster for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games

THREE THINGS: Jets blow three-goal lead in loss to Leafs