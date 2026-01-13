GAMEDAY: Islanders at Jets

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets look to close out their five-game homestand with another win when they host the New York Islanders.

Winnipeg won their second game in a row by beating the New Jersey Devils 4-3 on Sunday afternoon and also ended their streak of 13 consecutive losses in one goal games. The win was even more impressive considering the Jets were playing their third game in five days.

“We didn’t look like we had a whole lot of energy in the tank and when there is nothing in your legs it goes to your hands and it goes to your head sometimes,” said head coach Scott Arniel.

“But I really like the way, especially in the third period, where we hunkered down. We gained zones, we got it in their end, and we did the right things to stay on the right side of that score sheet.”

Cole Perfetti’s game has really turned a corner as well as the 23-year-old forward has four points in his last five contests after registering his first multi-point game of the season. Perfetti, Jonathan Toews and Gabriel Vilardi have really found some good chemistry since being put together on the team’s second line. Perfetti added the holidays came along at the perfect time.

Yeah, for sure, a little reset, family time, just kind of get your mind off the game and just hang out with family and, most importantly, rest the body,” said Perfetti on Sunday afternoon.

“I came out of the break feeling a lot better and just rejuvenated. And I think a lot of us did. And we've been playing better hockey since.”

