GAMEDAY: Kings at Jets

WINNIPEG – Everything has to come to an end, sometime.

The Winnipeg Jets are hoping that their 11-game winless streak is coming to an end when they host the Los Angeles Kings as they play on back-to-back nights.

The Jets saw their 3-1 second period lead over the Edmonton Oilers evaporate as the visitors scored three unanswered goals to leave Canada Life Centre with a 4-3 win. Winnipeg has now dropped 13-consecutive one-goal games.

Yeah, we just sat on our heels,” said Neal Pionk on Thursday night.

“And at this point, I think it's mental, so we’ve got to overcome that.”

Once again, Winnipeg scored first and built a two-goal lead in the first period and looked like they were ready to snap out of their funk. Yet, they only managed five shots over the final 40 minutes.

“We have to stay aggressive; we can’t afford to sit back on anything. We have to stay after whoever we’re playing, no matter the opposition. It’s what we did in the first 30 minutes,” said head coach Scott Arniel.

“Obviously, we backed off in the second half, not by design. Certainly not by design. I heard the players barking at each other, I was barking at them. I said the same thing before the start of the third. We can’t sit on our heels; we’ve got to go.”

Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor recorded their 16th and 15th multi-point games of the season, respectively, and now each have reached the 50-point mark this season. Winnipeg is now one of four teams this season with multiple players at the 50-point mark, joining Dallas (Johnston, Rantanen, and Robertson), Edmonton (McDavid and Draisaitl), and Colorado (MacKinnon, Necas, and Makar). Connor and Scheifele also became the third pair of players on the same team to have 15 or more multi-point games this season, joining McDavid and Draisaitl and MacKinnon and Necas.

The Jets will not have a morning skate today so check back here for information on the lineup. Make sure to watch the Jets pregame show “The Check In” with Sara Orlesky and Jamie Thomas at 12:30 CT on YouTube, X or Facebook.