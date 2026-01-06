BLOG: Boumedienne and Freij win gold at World Juniors

Winnipeg Jets prospects Sascha Boumedienne and Alfons Freij have gold medals from the World Junior Hockey Championships after Sweden beat Czchia 4-2 in the final on Monday night ending Sweden’s 14-year drought at the event.

Boumedienne (2025, 1st round) scored the eventual gold medal winning goal at 3:47 of the third period which gave Sweden a 3-0 lead at the time. Czechia came back and scored two goals late in the period before the Swedes wrapped up the gold with an empty netter with eight seconds left in the contest. The 18-year-old finished the tournament with a goal and a couple of assists.