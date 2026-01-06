BLOG: Boumedienne and Freij win gold at World Juniors

Sweden beats Czechia 4-2 to win first gold medal in 14 years

GettyImages-2254845554
By Jamie Thomas
WinnipegJets.com

Winnipeg Jets prospects Sascha Boumedienne and Alfons Freij have gold medals from the World Junior Hockey Championships after Sweden beat Czchia 4-2 in the final on Monday night ending Sweden’s 14-year drought at the event.

Boumedienne (2025, 1st round) scored the eventual gold medal winning goal at 3:47 of the third period which gave Sweden a 3-0 lead at the time. Czechia came back and scored two goals late in the period before the Swedes wrapped up the gold with an empty netter with eight seconds left in the contest. The 18-year-old finished the tournament with a goal and a couple of assists.

Freij (2024, 2nd round) seven assists had him tied for fourth in the tournament, he was also a plus five.

With the event shifting back to Canada next December in Edmonton and Red Deer, the Swedes could have as many as 12 returning players.

