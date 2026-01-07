Jets and Project 11 partner for Hockey Talks month

WINNIPEG, Jan. 7, 2026 – The Winnipeg Jets and Project 11 have teamed up with local mental health organizations to share resources and support throughout January for Hockey Talks month and at Hockey Talks Night on Jan. 17 when the Jets take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at 6 p.m. Winnipeg Jets alumnus and Project 11 ambassador Ray Neufeld will be joined by other student and educator ambassadors and mental health advocates for the game’s puck drop ceremony.

The NHL’s Hockey Talks campaign was founded in honour of Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose player Rick Rypien. With the 15th anniversary of his passing coming up on Aug. 15, 2026, True North Youth Foundation’s Project 11 remains committed to supporting important mental wellness conversations across Manitoba and beyond. During January, Project 11 will collaborate with the Winnipeg Jets to share information, stories, and resources on social media.

From Jan. 6 to 24, local mental health organizations will be on the concourse at Winnipeg Jets games sharing information and resources. These organizations include Lil’ Steps Wellness, Anxiety Disorders Association of Manitoba, KIDTHINK, Mental Health Education Resource Centre, Kids Help Phone, TNYF Training, Sara Riel Inc., The LINK, Mood Disorders Association of Manitoba, Manitoba Advocate for Children and Youth, United Firefighters of Winnipeg, One Voice One Team, Huddle, Pluri-elles, Klinic, Heartwood Healing Centre and Ka Ni Kanichihk.

Starting Jan. 7 until Jan. 31, fans can support the cause by donating or participating in a silent auction to win a Winnipeg Jets player-issued Hockey Talks hoodie at tnyfauction.ca.

To learn more about the Jets’ Hockey Talks efforts, visit winnipegjets.com/hockeytalks.

To learn more about Project 11, visit projecteleven.ca.

