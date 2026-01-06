STATEMENT: Après Ski Night

WINNIPEG - Acknowledging the tragic event over the holidays in Crans-Montana, a ski resort town in Switzerland, and in respect for those lost and injured, the Winnipeg Jets are postponing the Après Ski promotion from this Friday, January 9 to Tuesday, March 10.

This Friday, Switzerland will observe a National Day of Mourning to commemorate the 40 lives lost and dozens more injured. We join the world in honouring those lost and send our condolences to everyone affected.

Ticket holders can direct any inquiries to [email protected].