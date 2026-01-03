BLOG: KC ready to go to Milan

In just over a month’s time, Kyle Connor will be right where he should be, in Milan representing the United States at the Olympic games. The Jets forward along with teammate Connor Hellebuyck got the call from American GM Bill Guerin just the other day.
“Yeah, it was cool,” said Connor about getting the call from Guerin.
“Never taking anything like that for granted. And there's nothing better than representing your country and playing for them and playing for something bigger than you.”
Connor played for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off, the first best-on-best tournament since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. The 29-year-old played three games for the US as they made their way to the final but was mysteriously left off of the roster for the championship game against Canada. The Canadians won in overtime, a close game where the Michigan product goal scoring ability was missed.
“At the end of the day he handled it about as professionally as he probably could. He still wanted to make sure he was on the team this year too, so you don’t want to go out there throwing some things out there that maybe come back to haunt you,” said Jets head coach Scott Arniel.
“At the end of the day, he knows what he can do. I think if you put him in that position, you put him in those situations, 99 percent of the time he’s going to come out and do the right things.”
Connor feels that the Olympics will be a totally different experience than 4 Nations.
“So, it's just like any other game, you kind of learn from it for what you have done. And as a player, certain areas that you're constantly working on your game, whether it's regular season or in the 4 Nations, I don't think it necessarily changes the way that I play,” said Connor.
“There's a style of play that I like to play and dictate the pace. And play with lots of speed. And I don't think that really changes.”
Connor is off to another terrific start this season with the Jets with 18 goals and 46 points in 39 games. He is on pace to tie his career best 97 points set last season. The Jets will play 17 games over the next 33 days before they begin the Olympic break.
“Yeah, it's gonna be exciting. We got a taste of it from the 4 Nations. And, obviously having a lot more countries being involved in the Olympics,” said Connor.
“And the hype behind it, and not being there for a while, I think there's gonna be a lot of buzz, a lot of media. And players are equally as excited.”
Canada has to be seen as the gold medal favourite heading into next month with McDavid, MacKinnon, Makar, Celebrini and Crosby leading the way but the Americans have long been pushing the Canadians for global hockey supremacy.
“4 Nations, even though we didn't win, I thought, it's some of the most fun hockey that everybody was a part of. And hopefully, we're building on that, it was over a year and a half ago, or whatever it was, since 4 Nations a year ago. And it also feels like it was yesterday,” said Connor.
“So, I think everybody was pretty close knit, and we built that bond and overall, I think the team just is going to play with a lot of pace. You see in the back end too. A lot of the guys can skate and get up the ice, and so it's kind of not one area.”
Four members of the Jets are heading to Milan, Connor and Hellebuyck for the Americans, Josh Morrissey for Canada and Nino Niederreiter will suit up for Switzerland. Like many here in the Manitoba capital, Connor was shocked that his linemate Mark Scheifele was left off Canada’s roster.
“We think he’s one of the best players in the league. And it’s pretty crazy he didn't get the call. Personally, I play with him every single night. I think he's a top five center in this league. And he's up there, top 10 in points,” said Connor.
“So it’s unfortunate, it doesn't change any way that he plays. From what I saw, it almost motivates him. And at the same time, it’s, you deal with anything like you do in life, support each other and obviously everybody's happy for Josh, Connor and me, and you just kind of go about your business and keep going.”