BLOG: KC ready to go to Milan

“Yeah, it was cool,” said Connor about getting the call from Guerin.

“Never taking anything like that for granted. And there's nothing better than representing your country and playing for them and playing for something bigger than you.”

Connor played for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off, the first best-on-best tournament since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. The 29-year-old played three games for the US as they made their way to the final but was mysteriously left off of the roster for the championship game against Canada. The Canadians won in overtime, a close game where the Michigan product goal scoring ability was missed.

“At the end of the day he handled it about as professionally as he probably could. He still wanted to make sure he was on the team this year too, so you don’t want to go out there throwing some things out there that maybe come back to haunt you,” said Jets head coach Scott Arniel.

“At the end of the day, he knows what he can do. I think if you put him in that position, you put him in those situations, 99 percent of the time he’s going to come out and do the right things.”

Connor feels that the Olympics will be a totally different experience than 4 Nations.

“So, it's just like any other game, you kind of learn from it for what you have done. And as a player, certain areas that you're constantly working on your game, whether it's regular season or in the 4 Nations, I don't think it necessarily changes the way that I play,” said Connor.

“There's a style of play that I like to play and dictate the pace. And play with lots of speed. And I don't think that really changes.”